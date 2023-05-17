Glendive Ambulance

Wage increases are likely in order for the Glendive Ambulance Service’s EMT staff, however city officials put the effort on hold for the time being until they can consider an equitable offer for EMTs and volunteer firefighters at the Glendive Fire Department.

During the meeting of the city’s Finance, Utilities, Property, Recreation Committee on Wednesday, Mayor Teresea Olson requested both a $2 per hour wage increase and uniform allowance for EMTs as a way to show the city’s appreciation.

Brendan Heidner can be reached at bheidner@rangerreview.com