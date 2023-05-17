Wage increases are likely in order for the Glendive Ambulance Service’s EMT staff, however city officials put the effort on hold for the time being until they can consider an equitable offer for EMTs and volunteer firefighters at the Glendive Fire Department.
During the meeting of the city’s Finance, Utilities, Property, Recreation Committee on Wednesday, Mayor Teresea Olson requested both a $2 per hour wage increase and uniform allowance for EMTs as a way to show the city’s appreciation.
“I just wanted to recognize our EMTs,” Olson said. “They, of course as we know, are volunteered community members that have done over 600 calls in the last year.”
She added EMTs are not eligible for other city employee benefits such as health insurance and are currently paying for their uniforms out-of-pocket, which are both contributing factors to her request.
The current EMT wage is set at $20 per hour, per response to a call; $11 per hour during training; and $16 per hour for ambulance drivers while responding to a call.
According to Director of Operations Kitty Schmid, the Glendive Ambulance Service budget is in “excellent shape” and can support the requested wage increase.
The fiscal year 2023 budget for the Glendive Ambulance Service is $989,375 and the city has only committed — or spent — a total of $213,272.18 FYTD.
Olson noted the request for increased EMT wages is hers alone and was not at all asked of by Glendive Ambulance Service Director Mary Jo Gehnert or her EMT staff.
“Mary Jo didn’t ask, nor did they, I just see these people working so hard, probably harder than any other volunteer in town, and literally putting their lives on the line when they walk into a house in the middle of the night by themselves, (so) I’m advocating,” Olson said.
“Whatever we could give (Gehnert’s) people she’s excited about,” Schmid noted.
Ultimately in favor of the effort to increase EMT wages, Councilman Rhett Coon expressed his preference that an increase to GFD volunteer firefighter wages get considered as well due to the fact both positions are “on a similar level.”
“I am in favor of this, but one thing that we probably need to look at fairly quickly … (is) it has been a while since the volunteer firefighters have had an adjustment in their pay,” Coon said. “Usually, like I said, if (EMTs) are getting bumped, then (volunteer firefighters) get bumped, or vice versa.”
The other members of the FUPR Committee agreed, believing considering both departments is the best way to remain equitable between departments.
According to information from City Treasurer Darci Saeman, approximately 99% of a volunteer firefighter’s annual paycheck gets put towards their retirement, as they are required to contribute 15% of what the full-time firefighters make.
She noted rarely do the volunteer firefighters receive a small paycheck to cash at the end of each year.
According to Coon, a wage increase for the volunteer firefighters will likely not significantly impact the budget due to the nature of how they are compensated for their work.
“If they put in 30 or 40 hours per year, it doesn’t really put a dent in this growing thing that the city’s paying for anyway, so increasing their per-hour wage will (have) a net zero effect on our budget,” he said. “It’s something we need to keep up with and adjust.”
At this time, the recommendation from the FUPR Committee is for the Glendive City Council to approve a uniform allowance for EMTs and hold off on the wage increase until it can ensure an equitable offer for both ambulance and fire departments.