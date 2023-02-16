Legacy Award 2023

Paul and Marlene Eiker (Center L-R) were presented with the Legacy Award at the Dawson Community College rodeo team’s annual Bucs, Boots & Buckles Banquet on Saturday. Head Rodeo Coach Shawn McGinley (Left) and assistant coach Jennifer Weeding presented the award.

 Submitted photo

The rodeo program at Dawson Community College has experienced many ups and downs over the years, however one family’s ongoing contributions to the program remains paramount to its success and future development.

Paul and Marlene Eiker received a DCC Legacy Award issued annually during the Bucs, Boots & Buckles Banquet that the rodeo team hosts.

