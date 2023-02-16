Paul and Marlene Eiker (Center L-R) were presented with the Legacy Award at the Dawson Community College rodeo team’s annual Bucs, Boots & Buckles Banquet on Saturday. Head Rodeo Coach Shawn McGinley (Left) and assistant coach Jennifer Weeding presented the award.
The rodeo program at Dawson Community College has experienced many ups and downs over the years, however one family’s ongoing contributions to the program remains paramount to its success and future development.
Paul and Marlene Eiker received a DCC Legacy Award issued annually during the Bucs, Boots & Buckles Banquet that the rodeo team hosts.
According to DCC Rodeo Coach Shawn McGinley, the Legacy Award is given as a form of recognition and appreciation to nominees that made a lasting impact on the rodeo program and community of Glendive.
“This program doesn’t exist without this community,” McGinley said. “We were looking for (attributes) that ... just really exemplified that legacy.”
Paul Eiker, McGinley noted, has played an integral part in the DCC rodeo program since around 1990 and Marlene worked at the institution as well.
“(Whether) it’s junior rodeo, high school rodeo, college rodeo or amateur pro rodeo, (Paul) makes a wide swath,” he said. “I don’t know how you could have a Legacy Award without recognizing Paul.”
Although Paul has long-since graduated from DCC, McGinley noted he has been a primary source for practice livestock to the rodeo program for over 30 years and still remains in Glendive as long-time members of the community.
“They’re a great family,” he said. “They are Glendive, I mean, that’s the kind of family you see in a small town like this; it’s cool.”
McGinley noted he was honored to have the opportunity to present the Eikers with the Legacy Award, saying he personally knows the family and cannot express enough how important they are to his own family and the rodeo community.
“They are what I want DCC rodeo to be,” he said. “ If you want to make a mark in this world, (Paul) is a good guy to pattern yourself after ... I look at the Eikers and, in my mind, they exemplify Eastern Montana.”
“There’s a lot of support in the community for the rodeo program and we’re just honored to be part of that,” Paul said.
McGinley ultimately hopes to continue building the DCC rodeo program and model his own coaching methods and character after Paul, who continues to contribute to the program and make it what it is today.
“(Paul) has touched so many lives and he’s (DCC’s), and that is pretty cool,” McGinley noted. “I want him to recognize that we recognize what he means to this program.”
“We’ve just been kind of fortunate to be able to do something that we love to do and be associated with a great group of people,” Paul said.