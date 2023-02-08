Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and while many men are likely just beginning to consider what gifts and flowers to get their significant others, local flower shops start preparing for the holiday of love months in advance.
In an interview on Thursday, Flower Basket owner Amy Temple said Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day are the two busiest holidays for her shop.
“Both of those (holidays) are (busy), but Valentine’s Day probably edges that out just a little bit,” she noted.
In preparation for the Valentine season, Temple begins ordering flowers between Thanksgiving and Christmas in order to ensure she receives them with plenty of time to prepare arrangements.
Containers such as vases are ordered even before that, Temple added.
Much like the Flower Basket, Albertsons also books flower orders prior to Christmas in order to get them in time for what is also their busiest holiday of the year, according to floral manager Jill Skillestad.
“It is a big prep time (and) definitely our biggest holiday of the year next to Mother’s Day,” she noted.
Those in the floral business need to be prepared for a very busy season, although they can never quite determine what that will be beforehand.
“That’s kind of the hard thing about a flower shop is everything is what may be because you don’t know how many orders you’ll get or how busy the season will get,” Temple said.
Additionally, supply chain issues continue to have an impact on orders, which is another reason large flower and vase orders are placed a few months ahead of time.
For Valentine’s Day this year, Temple ordered over 1,000 flowers — 500 red roses alone — and 100 rainbow roses which she noted are fairly popular.
Skillestad gets about 120 cases of flowers in, which are then cut, bagged and stored as they are individually sorted through.
“Cutting is a big deal,” Skillestad said, noting she puts in anywhere between 12 to 14 hour days around Valentine’s Day. “We definitely always have plenty (of flowers) to go around.”
Once the flowers are ordered and on their way to the flower shop, extra staffing is also arranged at both the Flower Basket and Albertsons for the busy holiday.
Temple noted her husband always takes time off from his work to help deliver on Valentine’s Day and former employees also return to help during the Valentine season.
“I don’t know if (everyone) knows this, but we’re putting (the flower arrangements) together, it’s not like we order it from somewhere else and they come made; they’re fresh,” Temple said.
She added that she occasionally has to silence the shop’s telephone and disable its website on Valentine’s Day in order to stay on top of the many orders that come in.
“Sometimes we do take the phone of the hook on Valentine’s Day for a little while so we can make (the flower arrangements),” Temple noted.
“It’s a lot of work, but we get through it and get it all done,” Skillestad said.
As Valentine’s Day falls on a weekday this year, she anticipates a busy and successful day, as opposed to seeing a decrease in orders when the holiday falls on a weekend.
“There’s a big difference because people will go away on the weekends and they won’t be home,” Temple noted. “Weekends are hard to catch people home anyway ... It should be a pretty good Valentine’s Day because it’s during the week and we can catch people at work and at home.”
Although the Valentine’s Day proves busy each year, those working the flower shops truly enjoy watching everyone express their care and love for others through giving out gifts.
Temple said a quote from one of the shop’s employees Olivia Toomey-Stoner articulate well how The Flower Basket crew feels working on Valentine’s Day best: “It’s good to see that people love each other.”
For Skillestad, she enjoys helping men who are not often in the grocery store pick out flower arrangements for their wives or girlfriends.
“Men are kind of funny,” she said. “It’s kind of fun to help the men out because ... they really don’t know what they are looking for, but they need to have something.”
As Valentine’s Day approaches and will likely prove hectic for flower shops, Temple and Skillestad are excited to play parts in many peoples’ day as they stop by flower shops to pick up gifts for their loved ones.
Although flower sales do increase dramatically around Valentine’s Day, the price of flowers from suppliers, particularly roses, jumps for the holiday.
Skillestad noted as the purchase price for flower retailers increases, that translates to the price that consumers pay for the flowers on the shelf as well.
“It’s definitely a more expensive holiday than the next busiest holiday, which is Mother’s Day,” she said. “You just have to always know that you’re going to be paying more.”
With a tighter economy right now, Temple and Skillestad are even more appreciative this year of those who think to express their feelings to someone else by giving flowers.
“It’s exciting and we’re ready and have anticipation to try to do a good job for people,” Temple noted. “We’re lucky to be a part of it (and) if you keep that as the focus, that you’re trying to give people a beautiful gift, then that helps.”
“We will be here to help with everybody’s floral needs,” Skillestad said.