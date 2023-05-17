The city of Glendive has been blessed with pops of color and beauty throughout the community over the past 75 years thanks to the local garden club. As the organization celebrates a strong history of three-quarters of a century this year, the members reflect on the people who have helped the club become what it is today.

As noted by current club president Sherry Corneliusen, the club has had a visible impact on the community between all of the projects and fundraisers they do. The club maintains the Pricilla Hudson garden at Lloyd Square Park, the gold and blue star memorials at BNSF Park, participates in Junkapalooza every year, and maintains several planters around town and overall provide a place for gardening enthusiasts to go and learn from each other.

Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.