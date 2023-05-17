The city of Glendive has been blessed with pops of color and beauty throughout the community over the past 75 years thanks to the local garden club. As the organization celebrates a strong history of three-quarters of a century this year, the members reflect on the people who have helped the club become what it is today.
As noted by current club president Sherry Corneliusen, the club has had a visible impact on the community between all of the projects and fundraisers they do. The club maintains the Pricilla Hudson garden at Lloyd Square Park, the gold and blue star memorials at BNSF Park, participates in Junkapalooza every year, and maintains several planters around town and overall provide a place for gardening enthusiasts to go and learn from each other.
There are currently 27 members in the club, one of its highest member counts in its 75-year history, according to club records. This includes members who live in Glendive and outside of the community as well.
“I think it adds a lot (to the community). You know, a lot of people are getting more into gardening, and we visit with people that walk by (the garden) a lot and they say, ‘You guys are doing such a good job,” Corneliusen said. “It makes us feel good when we can do something like this.”
The Glendive Garden Club formed out of the Glendive Women’s Club in 1948. At the time, it had 15 members, including both women and men as the first president of the club was Harold Ullman, according to club records. By the next year, the club doubled in size to roughly 30 members.
Ullman, Corneliusen explained, was instrumental in the club’s early days as he owned the community greenhouse and had a wealth of knowledge. He taught club members tips and tricks that they still recall fondly. Corneliusen herself joined the club in 1978, and said she learned plenty of tricks from Ullman she still uses and even teaches to others.
“He owned the greenhouse for awhile and he just had lots of good, helpful information. I’d say, ‘Harold, what do I do with my dahlias in the winter?’ And he’d say, ‘Put them in your cellar, Sherry, and cover them with peat moss.’ So, I’ve done that for years just because Harold told me to, and it works,” she said.
Another notable member was Pricilla Hudson, one of the club’s original members and a driving force behind many of their efforts. In fact, according to the people who knew her, gardening was about the only thing Hudson wanted to do.
“Pricilla was Mrs. Garden Club, she did not want us to sit down for coffee and dessert, no — we were to work in the gardens,” something Corneliusen said club member Maylo Toppins often repeated.
Hudson became heavily involved in a city beautification project that launched in 1967. After receiving a $100 grant from the Sears and Roebuck Company, the project was to develop a garden in Lloyd Square Park, the same one that is still there today. For her dedication to the project, the garden was named in her honor. A bench in honor of Ullman was added to the garden after he passed away in 1997.
In 2000, the club received $16,825.31 from Ullman’s estate, which was used to start a scholarship fund. To date, there have been four recipients of the scholarship, with the most recent being in 2022.
These days, the club is still going strong. Corneliusen noted that many of the members are getting older, but there are still plenty of young people who are expressing interest in joining. In all, she is happy with how far the club has come, and is looking forward to seeing where it goes from here.
“We try to keep things going and growing and if we have a new project come up, we’re ready to dig in and see what we accomplish,” she said.
The club celebrated its anniversary on April 20 with a dinner party that included four officers from the state garden club. Though it was a relatively small celebration, Corneliusen said she thought it was a nice way to celebrate 75 years of growth.
Anyone interested in joining the club can reach out on its Facebook page for information or speak with a club member.