Between inflation, supply issues and the avian flu outbreaks over the last year, the price of certain foods has increased significantly, causing other everyday grocery products to increase as well.
According to information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture exhibiting changes in the consumer price indexes (CPI) between 2020 and 2023, the price of all food — food at home and food away from home — is 10.1% higher than in 2022, as of the end of January.
Food at home refers to goods purchased by consumers in grocery stores while food away from home is purchased and consumed in restaurants.
In one year, the price of food purchased in grocery stores has increased a total of 11.3% overall, with egg prices seeing the sharpest increase of 8.5% in just one month between December and January.
Glendive Reynolds Market General Manager Jason Bunn noted the price of groceries continues “bouncing around.”
“We’ll see some spikes on some products and we will see some decreases on other products; it’s kind of a rollercoaster,” he said. “Pricing, obviously, you can see all the way across the board, not just in groceries, but just in general the inflation of everything going up.”
Although the price of food continually fluctuates, Albertsons General Manager Geri Cullinan noted she sees more people shopping on a budget of necessity, particularly those with families or on fixed incomes.
“I think people are just not buying items that are not essential,” she said. “It’s probably affecting other businesses and stuff because when people don’t have money, obviously they don’t have the extra spending money.”
Without going through each department, Bunn and Cullinan noted it is difficult to pinpoint which products they are selling at higher or lower prices at this time, however they are seeing both increases and decreases throughout their stores.
“Everything is kind of creeping up just as an overall percentage, but they are not going up as fast as they were to me,” Bunn said. “They have kind of stabilized a little bit.”
As an example, Cullinan said meat continually increased throughout 2022 and those products recently started to “level out.”
“Last year was an inflationary meat year, it just seemed like it was going up and up and up and that has definitely leveled off,” she said. “Our meat is not seeing the inflationary levels that a lot of our other lines are.”
According to the USDA, meats, poultry and fish decreased overall by 0.2% between December and January, with beef and veal seeing the largest decrease from last year of 1.2%.
Bunn also believes he has seen the price of eggs decrease slightly in the past couple of months after the sharp increase over the last year, which is currently not reflected in the USDA’s report.
“We used to joke that (eggs are worth) their weight in gold just due to their pricing because they were getting so out of whack, but some of that had to do with the avian flu that went through all of the chickens where a lot of big farms had to shut down,” he said. “That’s what really kind of created the whole mess ... but now we’re starting to see those levels recoup.”
Since eggs are an ingredient in numerous other products, Cullinan pointed out the general increase in the price of eggs has also impacted the price of goods that contain eggs.
In addition to inflation having an impact on the prices of the products within the grocery stores, she added they will likely also see an impact on the actual condition of certain fresh food products coming in from California following the winter storms over the past month.
“You always know that in a month or so you’re going to see an impact in that stuff that comes from there,” Cullinan said.
Despite the difficulties that increased prices are causing for local customers, Bunn and Cullinan still encourage everyone to shop local and find the best deal for their dollar by “shopping the ads.”
“We’re trying to do our best with inflation and everything; trying to keep our pricing in check as much as we can,” Bunn said.