2022 Egg Chart

Between inflation, supply issues and the avian flu outbreaks over the last year, the price of certain foods has increased significantly, causing other everyday grocery products to increase as well.

According to information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture exhibiting changes in the consumer price indexes (CPI) between 2020 and 2023, the price of all food — food at home and food away from home — is 10.1% higher than in 2022, as of the end of January.

Brendan Heidner can be reached at bheidner@rangerreview.com