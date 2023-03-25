2023 Women in Leadership

(L-R) Lara Crighton, Amanda Heimbuch, Teresea Olson, Olivia Rieger and Penny Zimmerman were the five panelists asked to speak during the 2nd Annual Women in Leadership Forum event hosted by Dawson Community College’s Associated Student Body.

 Brendan Heidner photo

Five local women took the stage at Dawson Community College for the 2nd Annual Women in Leadership Forum on Wednesday to speak to an audience about their experiences as leaders in the Glendive community, attributing their successes to the support of their parents and the community and involvement in a youth leadership organization.

DCC Associated Student Body President Shelby Schneider introduced the panel which included Penny Zimmerman, Olivia Rieger, Teresea Olson, Amanda Heimbuch and Lara Crighton.

