Five local women took the stage at Dawson Community College for the 2nd Annual Women in Leadership Forum on Wednesday to speak to an audience about their experiences as leaders in the Glendive community, attributing their successes to the support of their parents and the community and involvement in a youth leadership organization.
DCC Associated Student Body President Shelby Schneider introduced the panel which included Penny Zimmerman, Olivia Rieger, Teresea Olson, Amanda Heimbuch and Lara Crighton.
The first question for the panel, asked by ASB Secretary Kaitlynn Deering, pinpointed specific factors that the women believe impacted their ability to lead others, both growing up as well as in their current stages of life.
Zimmerman, formerly the regional director for U.S. Senator Jon Tester, was first to answer, giving credit for her work ethic and determination solely to the values instilled in her and her siblings by her parents on the family farm.
“Farming and ranching work is very hard work and it’s a team effort and you just had to work hard and play hard,” Zimmerman said, adding her involvement in 4-H also helped her see the importance of a good work ethic. “It was probably my parents and just them helping the children become self-assured and just know that you are important in any role you play.”
Four out of the five panelists were involved in 4-H at some point in their lives, and each one believes the program was crucial to the development of their leadership skills.
“One of the biggest things about being a leader is nobody should be working as hard as you,” Heimbuch, owner of Country Girl Clay, said.
Additionally, the panelists expressed gratitude for the people of Glendive and Dawson County who continue to support the work they all do throughout the community, whether that work is as a business owner, board member or volunteer.
“This community, truly, I think is unique,” Crighton, co-owner of Squad Sports noted. “I’ve never been in a place like Glendive where there is so much support for everyone whether you know them personally or not.”
Another question the panelists answered touched on some of the challenges they faced that they were uncertain they could accomplish; their responses varied greatly.
According to Crighton and Olson, challenges are inevitable and, while they are difficult to work through at times, the end result is worth it.
“I struggle with being positive all the time and I’m a person who judges myself very harshly and almost everything I’ve ever done that is worthy of note,” Crighton noted. “I think that anything worth having comes with a struggle. If it was easy, we wouldn’t be mentioning it as something challenging to be successful.”
“Everything that I ever decided to do, I just did,” Olson said, adding she faced many challenges along the way, including learning to work with her dyslexia and anxiety in her different jobs. “I just don’t know how to not do something if you decide to.”
Olson currently serves as the mayor of Glendive, becoming the city’s first-ever female mayor since it was founded in 1881.
A challenge that Rieger believes everyone faces at some time during the course of their careers is setting boundaries for themselves and ensuring they set aside time outside of work to spend with family and friends.
“We’re all givers and we’ll give more than we will ever take from people,” she said, noting that was something she had to learn especially in her work as a judge for the 7th Judicial District Court of Montana. “Being able to set boundaries was an important lesson ... that I learned. Did I succeed? I’ll let you know how much therapy my kids need when they’re older as to whether or not I succeeded.”
When ASB asked the panel who inspired them to become leaders, the room fell silent for a brief moment as they each carefully considered how to answer. The general consensus was no one specific person inspired them, rather it was a number of people at different times in their lives.
Although in agreement, Zimmerman primarily referred back to her parents once again, noting they were greatly involved in their church in Fallon at the time and still dedicated ample time to the chores that needed done on the farm prior to going to church.
“Every Sunday morning we’d have to milk the cows before we went to church and lots of chores to do, but there was hardly a Sunday that we missed (church),” she said. “I learned commitment from my parents that way and to stay with the task.”
Much like the rest, Heimbuch looked to her family and many other people throughout her life who displayed the qualities of a leader through action. Moreover, she started learning even more how to lead others after she started having children.
“I didn’t set out to be a leader, I just became one,” Heimbuch said. “It’s just instinctive and I think that I’ve definitely grown a lot becoming a mom.”
The panel covered a few other topics throughout the event as well, including struggles with mental health and general pieces of advice to those in attendance, however the final admonishment they had for everyone was wrapped up in a single word: encouragement.
“The best thing you can do if you don’t feel great is go find somebody else and try to lift them up,” Crighton noted.
As an example, Olson referred to a cheer squad as an illustration for the success of women. She added a squad is made up of two types of cheerleaders when it comes to stunts: flyers and bases.
“That girl was not going to be able to fly without all of those bases on the ground making her successful,” Olson said. “You don’t have to be the flyer to be the cheerleader and to be that important part of the team to be successful.”
Rieger concluded the event with an encouragement to all women to “celebrate one another” and make sure everyone knows they have support in some of the difficult ventures they may pursue.