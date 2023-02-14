After four years of planning and setbacks, a Glendive man made one of his dreams a reality as he set course for Africa to summit Mount Kilimanjaro.
Rich Rowe, 58, departed for Tanzania on Saturday, Jan. 7 as he prepared for his 3,544-foot climb to the top of the renowned Africa volcano. He started the climb a few days later on Jan. 10.
In an interview on Monday, Rowe said climbing Mount Kilimanjaro is a feat he started planning in 2019. However, several events prevented him making the trip a reality including the COVID-19 pandemic and the passing of his wife, Janet.
"Your whole world is upside down (after all of that), right? So, I didn't really have the support system or the attitude to tackle (climbing Mount Kilimanjaro)," Rowe said.
Prior to his trip in January, Rowe was made aware of one other person from Glendive who recently climbed Mount Kilimanjaro – Greg Carbajal ventured to the mountain's summit in September of last year – and he reached out to him.
"We had coffee and just kind of visited about what I could expect," Rowe said. "He was a good source."
Additionally, Rowe noted YouTube was a helpful resource over the last four years as well, as he spent plenty of time researching other peoples' experiences climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.
"I've probably watched, I don't know, 500 YouTube videos on all of the different routes and what to expect and people who were successful, people who weren't and just trying to learn from that," Rowe said. "I'd be on the treadmill watching YouTube videos about climbing Kilimanjaro."
Over the course of his seven-day journey up the mountain, Rowe said he spent approximately five to eight hours per day hiking or climbing in his quest to reach the summit.
"Each day I kept asking (my guide) to compare (the next day) so I knew what to prepare myself for," he said. "Is this going to be harder than tomorrow or is it going to be harder than today and the answer was always, 'Yes.'"
Rowe was accompanied by his guide, a cook and five porters on his journey up Mount Kilimanjaro.
"Those guys, they work their butt off," he noted, adding the porters carried their own gear, food, water, tents, chairs and a majority of his gear.
As the climb consists of over 7,000 feet of combined elevation gain and drop, Rowe's guide and porters were all encouraging as they accompanied him up and down the high mountain.
"They just had big smiles on their faces constantly and they were very encouraging all the time," Rowe said, reciting the four words of repeated encouragement he was given all the way to the summit. "You're doing good, pop-pop."
While Rowe was on his own with his team, along the way he also met dozens of people from other countries, including India, Israel, France and many others. Additionally, there were some climbers from San Diego, Calif. he got to know fairly well as they would hike past him each day and eventually return to check in on how he was doing.
"There were so many different languages being spoken on the mountain," he said.
Rowe made sure to spread his own hometown spirit with everyone he met along the way as he handed out Buccaneer swag from Dawson Community College as souvenirs.
As Rowe approached the mountain's summit, he noted it became increasingly difficult to continue on.
"I was at that point where I was like, 'I'm not sure I could go this extra mile,' and then my guide grabbed me by the shoulders and turned me around and said, 'It's right there, you can see it,'" he said.
While the entire seven-day climb to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro is an adventure Rowe will never forget, he said one particular moment will forever standout. Rowe took a moment to spread some of his wife's ashes at the summit, an opportunity for which he was very grateful.
"Every time I go somewhere, I think that she would be proud of me," he said.
With many memories and stories to share after returning home from his long-awaited climb up Mount Kilimanjaro, Rowe encourages everyone to step outside of their comfort zones to take advantage of once in a lifetime experiences.
"I think most people sell themselves short on what they're able to accomplish," Rowe said. "Don't be afraid to put yourself out in uncomfortable situations ... Being uncomfortable is how you grow as a person."