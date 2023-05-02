Monte Walton, a Glendive man charged with numerous counts of crimes against children, changed his plea in Seventh Judicial District Court on Monday, pleading guilty to all eight counts. Walton was arrested on June 26, 2022 and charged with multiple felonies, including two counts of sexual abuse of children, two counts attempted sexual abuse of children, two counts incest and two counts endangering the welfare of children, all felonies.
Walton was arrested following a complaint reported to the Glendive Police Department on June 24, 2022, when the complainant advised police that Walton was inappropriately messaging their minor daughter. When law enforcement arrested Walton, they found him in his home, along with his wife, the complainant, one other adult and two of his children. Through the investigation, it was determined that the adults engaged in a night of illegal drug use and sexual activity the night prior, all while the children were in the residence.
Monte Walton’s wife, Amanda Walton, was also arrested when the investigation revealed information that the two of them had engaged in sexually abusive behavior toward their own children over a period of years. Amanda Walton was convicted after a trial on March 16 on one count sexual abuse of children by accountability, one count incest by accountability, one count incest and one count endangering the welfare of children, all felonies.
During her trial, Amanda Walton herself accused Monte of committing sexual acts against children and possessing child pornography, often using drugs or violence to manipulate his children. Monte took the stand during the trial in Amanda’s defense, but invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination when asked about the abuse he inflicted on his family.
During his change of plea hearing, Monte acknowledged that entering a plea of guilty was an admission of having committed the actions he was accused of, however some slight factual findings were amended per the plea agreement, such as the time and manner of one of the incidents. Dawson County Attorney Brett Irigoin noted that these changes do not alter the charges against Monte Walton.
On the charges, the state recommended sentences of between five to 100 years, with Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Olivia Rieger noting that some of the charges carry mandatory minimum sentences. Specifically, under Montana Code Annotated, sexual abuse of children and incest both carry mandatory minimum sentences of 25 years.
Sentencing hearings for both Waltons have been scheduled. Monte Walton will appear for sentencing on June 12 at 1:30 p.m. while Amanda Walton will appear for sentencing on June 27 at 1:30 p.m.