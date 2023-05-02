Monte Walton Zoom

Monte Walton appeared in district court on Monday, May 1, changing his plea to guilty on multiple counts of crimes against children, most sexual in nature. His lawyer was present over Zoom.

 Zoom Screenshot

Monte Walton, a Glendive man charged with numerous counts of crimes against children, changed his plea in Seventh Judicial District Court on Monday, pleading guilty to all eight counts. Walton was arrested on June 26, 2022 and charged with multiple felonies, including two counts of sexual abuse of children, two counts attempted sexual abuse of children, two counts incest and two counts endangering the welfare of children, all felonies.

Walton was arrested following a complaint reported to the Glendive Police Department on June 24, 2022, when the complainant advised police that Walton was inappropriately messaging their minor daughter. When law enforcement arrested Walton, they found him in his home, along with his wife, the complainant, one other adult and two of his children. Through the investigation, it was determined that the adults engaged in a night of illegal drug use and sexual activity the night prior, all while the children were in the residence.

