One local citizen is in the process of appealing a decision by the City of Glendive’s Board of Adjustment, saying he felt unheard during a September hearing of the board.
Dake Pulse appeared before 7th Judicial District Court Judge Olivia Rieger on Monday along with City of Glendive Attorney Scott Herring for a scheduling conference regarding his appeal.
The court appeal follows a final decision by the city’s Board of Adjustment regarding a fence that Pulse’s neighbor Cole Smith constructed, which Pulse believes was illegal pursuant local zoning codes.
Prior to Pulse’s appeal to the Board of Adjustment, the same decision was initially upheld by Frank Ceane who serves as the City of Glendive zoning and code administrator.
“I chose to continue to apply the standards given by my predecessors and conclude that this be considered a side yard and the fence can be six feet (high) based on the (Glendive City Code) definitions in 11-2-2 and code 11-4-5B,” Ceane wrote in his decision issued to Pulse on June 30 of last year.
According to Pulse, he hoped for an earlier resolution, saying he did not expect the issue to carry on for what is now a nine month saga and counting.
“I never expected it to ever go this far continuing the process since May 24 of last year,” Pulse said.
A letter of intent to appeal the decision in court was filed by Pulse on Oct. 26 of last year, according to information from Rieger.
“I asked for a redo of this board of adjustment decision,” Pulse said, noting he felt he was not given adequate opportunity to present his case. “I don’t believe the (Board of Adjustment) actually understood my viewpoint on the situation.”
In a letter issued to Mayor Teresea Olson dated Oct. 18, Pulse claims he was not given proper documentation such as minutes, written decisions and photo exhibits from the Board of Adjustment, which is his reason for pursuing legal action. He added that he believes the Board of Adjustment did not follow proper meeting procedure pursuant Glendive City Code 11-7-8 regarding meeting minutes and records.
“The board shall keep minutes of their proceedings, showing the vote of each member, or if absent or failure to vote indicating such fact, and shall keep records of its examinations and other official actions, all of which shall be a public record and shall be filed in the city office,” the code reads.
According to Pulse’s letter of intent to appeal the decision in court, he “asked for copies of the minutes and Board of Adjustment meeting minutes and records a few days after the meeting.”
“We received a copy of the so called minutes and we feel they only look like a summary,” Pulse wrote. “We have no power of an appeal (to the Board of Adjustment) with only hearsay.”
Rieger ultimately advised Pulse to discuss the issue with Herring himself or hire legal counsel to represent him in any future discussions and proceedings.
“I will keep trying to proceed and get legal counsel now that it is in district court,” Pulse said. “I don’t have any understanding of what I’ve done wrong so far.”
Pulse will discuss the matter with Herring and either pursue a resolution or a trial, which would get set following a second scheduling and status conference on Friday, March 10.
“What you can expect is we’ll discuss if you’ve come to any answers or resolutions,” Rieger said. “If you have not, we’ll set dates for a trial, an exchange of discovery and all of those things.”