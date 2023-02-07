Pulse v. City of Glendive

(L-R) City of Glendive Attorney Scott Herring and Glendive resident Dake Pulse appeared via Zoom before 7th Judicial District Court Judge Olivia Rieger Monday for a scheduling conference.

 Brendan Heidner photo

One local citizen is in the process of appealing a decision by the City of Glendive’s Board of Adjustment, saying he felt unheard during a September hearing of the board.

Dake Pulse appeared before 7th Judicial District Court Judge Olivia Rieger on Monday along with City of Glendive Attorney Scott Herring for a scheduling conference regarding his appeal.

