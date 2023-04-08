The whining of the gears, the rumble of the road and the smell of gasoline help set the scene as a 1930’s Model T makes its way down a scoria road somewhere in North Dakota. Looking on as the car makes its way is a crew, a camera and a guy whose job it is to sweep the tire tracks away so they can do the scene again. This was just one of the sights Darrell Hystad saw as he got to help bring to life “End of the Rope,” a movie that was filmed in multiple areas of North Dakota last year.

The movie is an independently produced period piece, telling the story of the last lynching to take place in North Dakota in the 1930s. Shooting on a relatively small budget of just $500,000, the movie pulled in resources from across North Dakota and the MonDak region to bring it all together. When Hystad heard from his brother that the project was looking for cars, he decided to volunteer his services, as he had several that could help the cast and crew get immersed into the time period.

