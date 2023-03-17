The Dawson County High School music program was the recipient of a generous donation from the local Masonic Lodge #31 completely covering the cost of new apparel for both the marching band and choir.

The donation totaled nearly $24,000 and comes as a welcomed gift to school officials, who have been aware that the marching band and choir’s current uniforms are in need of some updates.

Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.