The Montana Masons Foundation and the Glendive Masonic Lodge #31 made a nearly $24,000 donation to the school’s music programs recently, covering the cost of new uniforms for the marching band and apparel for the choir. Left to right, Choir Director Mary Svenvold, Band Director Claire Boes, Masons member Sandy Stinnett and DCHS Principal Spencer Johnson.
The current DCHS marching band uniform is roughly 20 years old, with the individual uniforms showing two decades worth of wear and tear. With the donation from the Masons, the band is hoping to have new uniforms by next year’s homecoming parade.
The Montana Masons Foundation and the Glendive Masonic Lodge #31 made a nearly $24,000 donation to the school’s music programs recently, covering the cost of new uniforms for the marching band and apparel for the choir. Left to right, Choir Director Mary Svenvold, Band Director Claire Boes, Masons member Sandy Stinnett and DCHS Principal Spencer Johnson.
submitted photo
The current DCHS marching band uniform is roughly 20 years old, with the individual uniforms showing two decades worth of wear and tear. With the donation from the Masons, the band is hoping to have new uniforms by next year’s homecoming parade.
The Dawson County High School music program was the recipient of a generous donation from the local Masonic Lodge #31 completely covering the cost of new apparel for both the marching band and choir.
The donation totaled nearly $24,000 and comes as a welcomed gift to school officials, who have been aware that the marching band and choir’s current uniforms are in need of some updates.
“We are just thrilled about this,” said DCHS Principal Spencer Johnson.
According to a press release from the local Masons organization, the donation to DCHS was part of the Masonic Lodge’s Classroom Wishes program, a program that aims to provide donations to assist underfunded school programs. The Masons also made a donation to Wibaux schools for the creation of a “maker space” in the school’s library.
The Classroom Wishes Program has been in place since 2015 and has since provided over $500,000 in grants to Montana public schools, according to the MMF.
DCHS Band Director Claire Boes noted that new uniforms have been a need for the band for some time, with the current uniforms being older than the students who wear them. It has been one of her primary goals since taking over as the band director a couple of years ago.
“Like most programs, the band uniforms had been around for a while — 20 years, give or take — and were beginning to show their age. As a new director, I wanted to give the program a bit of a face-lift, starting with the uniforms,” Boes said.
Likewise, DCHS choir director Mary Svenvold noted her gratitude for the donation as well.
“I am so grateful to the Masons for this generous donation to our music department...Our groups sound great, and now they’ll look great too,” she said.
Boes expected to have to raise the entire amount for the uniforms. She applied for the grant thinking it would help cover a portion of the cost. When it turned out the grant would cover the full cost, she was blown away.
“... when I learned that we were awarded the full amount through the grant, I was floored. I’m so incredibly grateful and thankful for having such an amazing support system here in Glendive and through the Masonic Foundation,” she said.
Johnson added that a donation from a local organization such as this is also a welcomed contribution that shows the community’s support for music programming at the school.
“We are so proud that the Glendive community supports the performing arts. Donations like this show our students and teachers how much the community values them and their efforts to continue the rich tradition of music education at DCHS. This is an incredible gift and we can’t tell you enough how much we appreciate it,” Johnson said.
Boes is hopeful that the marching band will be able to debut their new uniforms at next year’s homecoming parade.