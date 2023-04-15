When the Washington Middle School Student Council traveled to Helena at the end of March, they weren’t expecting to get the eye-opening experience they did. While visiting the capitol, the students got to take in nearly every aspect of how Montana’s state government functions. From learning about the legislative process to watching sessions in both the Senate and House of Representatives to seeing a full scale protest in the capitol’s rotunda, it was a full experience that not a lot of middle schoolers get to have.

Donnetta Schaaf, WMS Student Council advisor, takes the students to the legislative session every two years under a program that provides grants for the opportunity. As the council is the students’ representation at the middle school, she believes that having a first-hand look at how the state government functions is an invaluable experience as the kids grow and take on more leadership roles.

Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.