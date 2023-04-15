Washington Middle School student council members traveled to the state capitol in Helena at the end of March. While there, they got to view the legislative process in action, got a lesson on how the process works from Rep. Steve Hinebauch (pictured far left) and witnessed a rally in the capitol’s rotunda.
Rep. Steve Hinebauch talks to the students about the legislative process while they tour the capitol building during their trip to Helena. The visit gave the students free reign of the building to observe and learn about how the state government functions.
Courtesy of Donnetta Schaaf
When the Washington Middle School Student Council traveled to Helena at the end of March, they weren’t expecting to get the eye-opening experience they did. While visiting the capitol, the students got to take in nearly every aspect of how Montana’s state government functions. From learning about the legislative process to watching sessions in both the Senate and House of Representatives to seeing a full scale protest in the capitol’s rotunda, it was a full experience that not a lot of middle schoolers get to have.
Donnetta Schaaf, WMS Student Council advisor, takes the students to the legislative session every two years under a program that provides grants for the opportunity. As the council is the students’ representation at the middle school, she believes that having a first-hand look at how the state government functions is an invaluable experience as the kids grow and take on more leadership roles.
“It’s to teach them about process of government, because hopefully our student council leaders will go on to be leaders in their community and go on from here,” she said.
During their time in Helena the students had the legislative process explained to them by Sen. Steve Hinebauch, who represents Dawson and Wibaux counties. Schaaf added that she also tried to arrange a meeting with Rep. Bob Phalen, who represents Dawson County in the House, but was unable to connect with him.
The students were able to see the legislative process in action. They observed debates in committees and on the floor in both chambers of the legislature. After seeing these processes for themselves, they were pretty surprised to find out the process wasn’t what they were expecting.
“When you got to watch the senators, they were so relaxed. I thought it would be very strict and very, like, you had to do one thing, but they were up and wandering around, doing their thing. They even had ice cream,” said student council member Hannah McCormick.
The most eye-opening experience for many of the students though was the protest they witnessed. On March 31, protestors gathered in the rotunda for a Trans Day of Visibility rally. While there, they held demonstrations to bring attention to bills currently advancing in the legislature that they believe will be harmful to transgender Montanans. Part of the demonstrations involved the protestors, roughly 100 of them, according to various media reports, conducting a “lie in,” where they laid on the ground.
At some points throughout the demonstrations, it got loud, with the rally goers screaming and chanting. This took the students by surprise, as it was the first time witnessing such an event for many of them.
“They were all laying on the ground in a circle, and then they stood up and screamed,” explained Kloey Kinney, another student council member.
“We went to the very top (of the capitol building), like the third floor and you could hear them scream all the way up there,” McCormick said.
This also provided a unique opportunity for Schaaf, as she got to explain to the students how demonstrations like this fit into the state’s government. She explained to the students how that was an example of people exercising their rights, participating in the governing process in a way that they felt was best for them.
“I tried to explain that they have a right to protest what their beliefs are and that’s part of the process,” Schaaf said. “I’ve never been there during a protest before, so that was really interesting for the kids. They had just been hearing the debate prior to us leaving for lunch and when we get back, that’s what we come into the rotunda to see.”
Outside visiting the capitol, the students also were able to tour the Moss Mansion in Billings for a bit of additional history. Schaaf noted that the students are often taken on additional field trips while they go to the capitol, as she likes seeing the students take in more of the state’s history. Previous trips have included stops at places like Pompey’s Pillar or a historical tour of Butte.
“A lot of these kids have never really been out of town much and might not know much about our state, and so I just use it as an educational time to learn not only about our state government, but also about what else our state has to offer,” Schaaf said.
Overall, the students thought the trip was a beneficial experience that they feel has helped deepen their understanding of how the state government functions.
“I’m definitely able to understand it a bit more,” Kinney said.
“It’s not necessarily simple, but that’s just how they do it,” McCormick added.