The nomination of local law enforcement veteran Craig Anderson for the U.S. marshal for the state of Montana was recently moved to the full Senate. Though a vote on the nomination remains, Anderson said he is looking forward to starting the job if and when the senate gives final approval.
"It's going to be a long process, but I'm looking forward to the Senate's confirmation and am ready to get to work," Anderson said.
Anderson was nominated for the marshal position by Sen. Jon Tester, whose office released a statement on May 4 following Anderson's nomination clearing the Senate Judiciary Committee, moving on to the Senate floor.
"Craig’s dedication to public safety and his years of experience on the ground in Eastern Montana make him the ideal candidate to oversee operations of the U.S. Marshals Service in the Treasure State — which plays a critical role in getting criminals off our streets — and I look forward to his bipartisan confirmation by the U.S. Senate," Tester said in a statement.
Anderson is a long-time resident of Dawson County, having built up a decades-long law enforcement career and previously served as the county sheriff between 2003 and 2014. His nomination to the U.S. marshal post was announced back in November. The position has been vacant since 2020 following the retirement of Marshal Rod Ostermiller.
Anderson portfolio also includes numerous leadership positions within law enforcement agencies and operations. He served as the Chief Probation Officer for Montana’s Seventh Judicial District from 1979-2003; was involved in multiple criminal justice initiatives in the state, including serving as a member of the Montana Board of Crime Control from 1982 to 2003; was a member of the Youth Justice Council from 1980 to 2002; served as Chairman of the State Juvenile Detention Task Force from 1994 to 2003; was President of the Montana Probation Officers’ Association in 1986; and served as President of the Montana Correctional Association in 1984.
If confirmed, Anderson's responsibilities as marshal would include overseeing security for federal courthouses and judges, apprehension and transportation of federal prisoners and the serving of federal arrest warrants within the state of Montana.
It is currently unclear when the Senate will vote on Anderson's nomination.