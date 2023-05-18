Craig Anderson

The nomination of local law enforcement veteran Craig Anderson for the U.S. marshal for the state of Montana was recently moved to the full Senate. Though a vote on the nomination remains, Anderson said he is looking forward to starting the job if and when the senate gives final approval.

"It's going to be a long process, but I'm looking forward to the Senate's confirmation and am ready to get to work," Anderson said.

Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.