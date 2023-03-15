After some question as to whether or not an expenditure of over $55,000 was permissible without the approval of the Glendive City Council, one city department head will likely move forward with the purchase of two patrol vehicles to replace two trouble ones in the Glendive Police Department’s fleet.

During the meeting of the Glendive City Council on Tuesday last week, Chief of Police Jeremy Swisher brought forward an issue regarding a few of the GPD vehicles, which was a matter not previously mentioned on the meeting agenda.

