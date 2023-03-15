Chief of Police Jeremy Swisher will likely purchase two police vehicles for a total of $55,790 to replace two vehicles in the fleet at the Glendive Police Department that consistently require major maintenance.
Ranger-Review file photo
After some question as to whether or not an expenditure of over $55,000 was permissible without the approval of the Glendive City Council, one city department head will likely move forward with the purchase of two patrol vehicles to replace two trouble ones in the Glendive Police Department’s fleet.
During the meeting of the Glendive City Council on Tuesday last week, Chief of Police Jeremy Swisher brought forward an issue regarding a few of the GPD vehicles, which was a matter not previously mentioned on the meeting agenda.
“I am fighting our units,” Swisher said. “We’ve got two vehicles that the officers go between that are in pretty good shape and the others are not in such great shape.”
According to information from Swisher, there is a total of $136,250 in the GPD budget for two new patrol vehicles.
“I’ve been shopping around trying to find some decent vehicles,” he said, adding he is discovering new patrol vehicles are “very difficult to come by” right now. “You can’t just go get one off the lot; it has to be a police package and it’s very hard to do.”
In his research, Swisher found two used patrol units from a company based in Chicago that specializes in used government vehicles and they are both completely outfitted.
“They are ready to go; all I would need to do would be to stripe them and put them in service,” Swisher said.
One brand new patrol vehicle, Swisher noted, would cost approximately $66,000, whereas he is able to purchase both of the used vehicles from the Chicago-based company for a total of $55,790.
“These vehicles came from a large agency in Texas and they were sergeants vehicles, I’m told,” he said.
Although an attractive offer to Swisher and members of the Glendive City Council, the due process of taking the issue to the city’s Finance, Utilities, Property, Recreation Committee and then again to the council must take place prior to the purchase.
However, time would likely hinder the current available offer.
“I would like to do everything I can to speed up the process to get these vehicles rather than take the chance of losing them,” Swisher said. “They can’t hold them for me.”
Swisher’s question about streamlining the approval of the expenditure prompted some discussion about whether or not approval was necessarily required.
“We can’t vote on something now,” Stuart said. “It has to wait for the next agenda unless we decide to hold a special meeting; that would be the answer.”
Director of Public Works Frank Ceane, however, mentioned a similar situation he experienced some time ago when he purchased the city’s water truck and was not required to obtain council approval.
“I informed you guys that I was going to look at them, but I had it in the budget to do it,” he said. “If that’s in the budget and it’s a line item for the (patrol) cars ... hasn’t the approval already been given?”
“I can see where it doesn’t need the council approval because we’re not moving funds. The funds are there (and) it’s money that is set aside for that specific purpose,” Councilman Mike Dryden said. “I’m okay with going ahead with it at this moment.”
Although overall in favor of allowing Swisher to move forward with the purchase of the two vehicles, Councilman Rhett Coon noted he would like to see future large expenditures still follow the due process, whether it is truly legal policy or simply traditional for the City of Glendive.
“That still is a big expenditure of money that we should be involved with because that’s our job (to oversee) the finance of the city,” he said.
It is likely Swisher will go ahead to purchase the two vehicles for the total of $55,790, however Coon still requested he bring more details about the vehicles to the FUPR Committee meeting scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m.
In other business before the council:
• The council approved hiring BEK Consulting LLC. of Dickinson, N.D. to complete four scheduled sewer infrastructure projects in the amount of $1,622,845, and $40,000 for mobilization.
• An open container waiver for March 16 from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on March 17 between the 400 block of north Merrill Avenue to the 200 block of south Merrill Avenue was approved.
• The council approved the Dawson Days Committee’s request for an open container waiver on July 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. on July 23 at Eyer Park for the Dawson Days event.
• A wage increase for dual-status GPD employee Janet Moore was increased from $22.68 per hour to $26.87 per hour effective retroactively on Feb. 26 was approved.
- Following approval, the council will send out request for proposals (RFP) as they attempt to obtain a new city attorney by contract, replacing current City Attorney Scott Herring once his contract comes due in September.