(L-R) Chief of Police Jeremy Swisher leads Janet Moore in her oath of office as a dual-certified communications supervisor and patrol officer at the Glendive Police Department and dispatch center. Swisher requested the Personnel Committee of the Glendive City Council consider a wage increase for the unique position.
One official within the Glendive Police Department is now dual-certified as a dispatch supervisor and patrol officer, and her supervisor requested a wage increase for the unique position she now holds.
In the meeting of the Personnel Committee of the Glendive City Council, Chief of Police Jeremy Swisher requested a 18.5% wage increase from $22.68 per hour to $26.87 for Dispatch Communications Supervisor Janet Moore.
“I would like to request that we increase her salary ... to reflect more so with her duties,” Swisher said.
As of Monday, Moore is a dual-status employee and continues to serve as the communications supervisor, as well as a reserve patrol officer and the GPD’s evidence custodian.
Taking on the position of evidence custodian, Swisher noted, is “a lot of work,” especially with a new report management system.
“That system has an evidence portal on it which allows us to use a barcode system and it’s a great system, we just have to implement it,” he said. “In doing that, we have to go and almost redo our evidence room and everything as it is ... It works, but it’s badly in need of purging and updating and that’s something that she will be taking on as the evidence custodian.”
Swisher emphasized that his request does not directly affect the current communications supervisor wage of $22.68 should Moore ever exit her position.
“I don’t want to call this adjusting the salary for the communications supervisor because this is specific to this dual-certified offer that I have in that role right now,” he said. “Should she leave that position, that would not be the salary for any incoming communications supervisor unless they also have dual certification and experience and are going to take on dual roles.”
The GPD is benefiting from Moore’s work since she started shortly after Swisher at the beginning of February and he believes her wage should reflect the work she is putting into helping build up the police department once again.
“I wouldn’t be able to get this place back on track without her, and I think she should be paid as such,” Swisher said.
The Glendive City Council is slated to approve the increase at its meeting on Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m.
In other business before the committee:
• Connie Hilger requested an open container waiver for the Celtic celebration pub crawl scheduled for Saturday, March 18.
• Director of Operations Kitty Schmid presented various fees within the City of Glendive’s codebook that are outdated and need addressing.
• Tim Mattick was present to continue asking for status updates about a nuisance petition against a neighbor he filed with the city beginning in 2018. The Glendive City Council sent the issue to city court last year for City Attorney Scott Herring to prosecute, which he continues to decline to do.
• Mayor Teresea Olson briefly informed the committee of research she is currently doing in conjunction with Swisher about the possibility of establishing a position for an animal control and ordinance enforcement officer.
• Councilman Doug Baker called for the committee to recommend the Glendive City Council to approve publishing a request for proposal (RFP) in an effort to obtain a new city attorney.