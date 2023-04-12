Citizens of Glendive may see police officers sporting a new look in the coming months as the Glendive Police Department sparked an effort to change the 56-year-old shoulder patch worn on uniforms. However, that new look is at the mercy of a public vote.

In an interview on Tuesday, Chief of Police Jeremy Swisher said his officers have continually expressed a desire to change the official GPD patch since he started in January.

