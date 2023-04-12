The Glendive Police Department released four uniform patch designs for the community of Glendive to vote on. Following the publication of this story, the GPD will post the four designs on its Facebook page and allow public voting to occur for one week until Wednesday, April 19 at 11:59 p.m.
Citizens of Glendive may see police officers sporting a new look in the coming months as the Glendive Police Department sparked an effort to change the 56-year-old shoulder patch worn on uniforms. However, that new look is at the mercy of a public vote.
In an interview on Tuesday, Chief of Police Jeremy Swisher said his officers have continually expressed a desire to change the official GPD patch since he started in January.
According to information he discovered through former GPD employees, the current patch has remained in place since it was changed in 1967 under then-chief Gary Olson.
At the time, Olson came up with a unique way to involve local students in the new design of the patch that would unknowingly represent the GPD for the next half century.
“The last (patch) was designed by an elementary student and Chief Gary Olson did that as a competition for the kids to help design the shoulder patch,” Swisher said. “I thought this was very interesting.”
He went on to explain that the officers under former chief of police John Hickman did design a new patch and have a few made, however it was never utilized as a patch on uniforms.
When the idea to change the “outdated” patch came up again, Swisher noted he did not feel comfortable making a decision to change a symbol for a department that represents a community without input from said community.
“I don’t think that’s something that I have the authority to just do,” he said. “I think it’s a community thing and I’d like for the community to vote and help decide on which patch that’s going to be here for the next, no telling, probably 50 ... years.”
“This is not something that I actually came in here intending to do,” Swisher said. “It was the officers that said, ‘You know, the old patch seems to be a bit outdated,’ and if you’re not local to Glendive, you really don’t quite know what you are looking at (on the current one).”
There are currently four patch designs up for a public vote, all of which were designed and digitally rendered locally. Swisher noted Mayor Teresea Olson helped sketch some of the designs, former dispatcher Lacey Newton-Kaiser designed one while she was employed with the GPD and Brittany Jackson at BOSS rendered the digital copies of the patch designs.
Each patch differs in design, with two that include the Bell Street Bridge as a local element and the other two are more generic.
“I think the Bell Street Bridge is a huge part of the community and (it would be neat) if that made it on our uniform patches,” Swisher said
Swisher believes a change to the patch that officers at the GPD sport as they patrol throughout the community is indicative of his efforts to “change the perception of the department.”
“We’re moving in the right direction and a new patch would represent the new changes that we have going on here,” he said, adding he is pleased with how all four patch designs turned out. “I love the new designs, I think they’re awesome. I’d be happy with whichever one the community decides to choose.”
To cast a vote for a new GPD patch, visit the department’s Facebook page and leave a comment or email your vote to gldvpd@outlook.com. The public voting period will close on Wednesday, April 19 at 11:59 p.m.