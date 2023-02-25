GPLOldBoiler

The Glendive Public Library’s old boiler was replaced in 2022 but the building’s original air handler is still in place. The county is still trying to replace the air handler.

 Ranger-Review file photo

When the first real snow of February hit on Tuesday this past week, the Glendive Public Library had to close for the day as the building’s heat went out. While there are issues with the library’s HVAC system that the county has been trying to address, Tuesday’s closure was due to a standard maintenance issue that was resolved relatively quickly.

While the month of February has mostly been pleasant for this time of year, Glendive was given its first blast of snow and negative temperatures in weeks on Tuesday. Between Tuesday and Thursday, there were roughly 2.3 inches of snow received in the Glendive area, according to National Weather Service data from the NWS station in Glasgow, with temperatures falling to the negative teens.

