When the first real snow of February hit on Tuesday this past week, the Glendive Public Library had to close for the day as the building’s heat went out. While there are issues with the library’s HVAC system that the county has been trying to address, Tuesday’s closure was due to a standard maintenance issue that was resolved relatively quickly.
While the month of February has mostly been pleasant for this time of year, Glendive was given its first blast of snow and negative temperatures in weeks on Tuesday. Between Tuesday and Thursday, there were roughly 2.3 inches of snow received in the Glendive area, according to National Weather Service data from the NWS station in Glasgow, with temperatures falling to the negative teens.
According to commissioner Brad Mitchell, the issue the library experienced was not with the boiler itself, but just a small part of the system. Part of the reason the library had to close for a full day was due to a professional not being able to fix it right away.
“We had some problems, but when you’re reliant on a professional, it takes time,” he said.
Library Director Dawn Kingstad explained that the specific issue was a coupler for the boiler, which malfunctioned and caused cold air to get blown from the system into the library.
The problems were fixed though and the library was open again by Wednesday.
Fixing and upgrading the library’s heating system has been something the county has been working on for some time. They started with the building’s boiler, which was replaced last year.
They tried to address the building’s air handler first, which is the building’s original unit. In 2021, the commissioners applied for a $100,000 Community Development Block Grant to replace the part, but were unable to receive the grant as it was determined the county did not meet the minimum income requirements for it.
Under the CDBG’s low-income requirements, an area’s poverty rate must be 20% or greater to qualify for the grant. According to the U.S. Census bureau, Dawson County’s poverty rate is 11.8%.
However, the library has recently received donations that can be used for the air handler. According to Kingstad, the library received approximately $71,739 from the estate of Richard and Winifred McMullin, a local couple who donated their estate among several local organizations upon Winifred’s passing last year.
With that donation in hand, Kingstad said the county is preparing to go out for bid for the air handler as soon as next week. The price is expected to be over $100,000 however, so the library will also be looking into other fundraising opportunities to cover the rest of the costs.
Additionally, the library will also be looking to replace its air conditioning units, as the current units are inefficient and cause a strain on the library’s HVAC system.
“We’re excited because it looks like we can do something,” Kingstad said.