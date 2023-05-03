20230502_200142.jpg

Dawson County election judges count ballot Tuesday night. 

 Hunter Herbaugh photo

An $8 million Dawson County High School bond failed Tuesday, as did the high school building reserve levy, both of which were put before voters in an effort to address facilities issues in the high school.

The building reserve levy for the Glendive Elementary District – $400,000 yearly for five years – passed.

