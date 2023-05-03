An $8 million Dawson County High School bond failed Tuesday, as did the high school building reserve levy, both of which were put before voters in an effort to address facilities issues in the high school.
The building reserve levy for the Glendive Elementary District – $400,000 yearly for five years – passed.
In total, 2,374 votes were cast for the high school district bond and building reserve levy, while 2,095 votes were cast in the elementary district building reserve levy.
In total, 4,607 ballots were sent out to voters living within the high school district, with just over half — approximately 51.6% — of ballots returned successfully.
The DCHS district bond was likely the most watched issue on this year's ballot, as the Glendive Unified School Board proposed the bond to address issues they believe are critical to ensuring the school remains open and operational. The current bond was pared down significantly from the $22.5 million bond put before voters in 2019.
Of the 2,374 votes cast on the issue, 1,262 (about 53.2%) were cast against the bond while 1,101 (approximately 46.4%) were in favor.
The high school building reserve levy (also an annual allocation of $400,000 for the next five years) also failed, but on a razor thin margin of only one vote. In total, 1,180 votes (about 49.7%) were in favor of the levy while 1,181 votes (approximately 49.74%) were against it. There were also 12 votes that were counted as either over or undervotes and one envelope that was returned empty, according to county records.
Meanwhile, the elementary building reserve levy saw much more support. With 2,095 votes cast, approximately 53.3% (1,138 votes) were in favor while about 45.6% of the vote (955 votes) were against it. There were also two over/under votes.
School officials' reactions to the vote and how the county will be required to deal with ballots with a "rejected status" and the potential of a recount will be covered in upcoming stories both on the Ranger-Review website and in our print edition.