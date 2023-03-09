Glendive Public Schools and the ALICE Training® Institute have teamed up to bring ALICE Instructor Certification Training to Glendive on May 30 and 31. The course will be held at Dawson County High School.

This two-day instructor course teaches proactive response option survival strategies for violent critical incidents ensuring a trauma-informed approach to civilian active threat response training. The age and ability appropriate training and robust resources make it the best training in the market to bring to our community. The goal of the ALICE program is to empower individuals to participate in their own survival in the gap between when a violent situation begins and when law enforcement arrives.