Glendive Recycles Our Waste is temporarily closed as the organization makes the move to its new facility but it could be open as soon as next week. The final cardboard bale was made at their old location on Friday, Aug. 25 and the drop off location has been moved, meaning people will have to either hold on to their card board until the new location opens, or find another way to get rid of it in the meantime.

In its initial announcements regarding the closure, GROW has cautioned that the move could take a number of weeks. However that estimate has been severely reduced as of Monday, with President Bonita Jenkins expecting the new facility could be ready to open as soon as Labor Day, Sept. 3.

