GROW volunteers were hard at work on Monday putting the final seal and shine on the new facility’s floors. The new facility is a 40’x60’ prefabricated building, providing much more space for the organization’s operations. With their move out date from the old facility being this Thursday, they are hoping to be fully moved and in operation by next week.
GROW volunteers were hard at work on Monday putting the final seal and shine on the new facility's floors. With their move out date from the old facility being this Thursday, they are hoping to be fully moved and in operation by next week.
GROW volunteers were hard at work on Monday putting the final seal and shine on the new facility’s floors. The new facility is a 40’x60’ prefabricated building, providing much more space for the organization’s operations. With their move out date from the old facility being this Thursday, they are hoping to be fully moved and in operation by next week.
Submitted photo
While GROW is temporarily closed, those with extra cardboard or plastic are advised to either hold onto it or get rid of it elsewhere.
Hunter Herbaugh photo
(L to R) Bonita Jenkins, Steve Merrill and Linda Cunningham pose with the last bale of cardboard produced at GROW’s now-former facility at the Uran Center (formerly Kmart) on Aug. 25.
Photo courtesy of GROW
GROW volunteers were hard at work on Monday putting the final seal and shine on the new facility's floors. With their move out date from the old facility being this Thursday, they are hoping to be fully moved and in operation by next week.
Submitted photo
(L to R) Bruce Peterson, Greg Hunt, Bill Peterson and Jo Ann Hunt pose near the final bale created at the former location last week.
Glendive Recycles Our Waste is temporarily closed as the organization makes the move to its new facility but it could be open as soon as next week. The final cardboard bale was made at their old location on Friday, Aug. 25 and the drop off location has been moved, meaning people will have to either hold on to their card board until the new location opens, or find another way to get rid of it in the meantime.
In its initial announcements regarding the closure, GROW has cautioned that the move could take a number of weeks. However that estimate has been severely reduced as of Monday, with President Bonita Jenkins expecting the new facility could be ready to open as soon as Labor Day, Sept. 3.