A little over two dozen local residents concerned over the proposed rate increases from Montana-Dakota Utilities gathered at the Glendive Public Library on May 4 to learn more about what they could do to try and prevent the proposal from going through. The town hall-style meeting was hosted by the Dawson Resource Council, which has been advocating against the rate increases.

MDU proposed electrical rate increases to the Public Service Commission in December, requesting to increase rates for residential, small business and large business customers by 19.2%, 15.1% and 12.9%, respectively. By the company’s own calculation, these increases would result in a yearly bump of $200 on average to residential customers.

