GPS

The Glendive Unified School Board touched on the topic of student enrollment at its meeting on Monday evening, following up on a report that the district had lost a significant number of students from the fall. While the numbers show a net decline in enrollment, the district's principals cautioned that the actual situation is more fluid than numbers can represent and enrollment numbers have already changed since the enrollment count was conducted.

Official school enrollment counts are conducted twice a year, in October and in February. The counts help determine a school's Average Number Belonging, a variable that the state uses to determine how much funding a school is entitled to.

Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.