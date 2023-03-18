The upcoming high school bond election was the subject of this month’s Lunch n’ Learn at the Glendive Public Library. Hosted by the Friends of the Library, Glendive Unified School Board Trustee Beau Gibbs and Glendive Public Schools Facilities Director Rhett Coon discussed the reasons behind the high school bond and building reserve levies.
The bond that will be presented to voters this spring is valued at $8 million, approximately $14.5 million less than the failed bond that was presented to voters in 2019. The May 2 election is an all-mail election, with ballots expected to be sent no later than April 17.
In his opening remarks, Gibbs noted that the GUSB has seen a lot of changes in the last few years, with a lot of board member turnover since the last bond issue. This time around, he said, the bond is focused on things that are absolutely essential to keeping the high school functional.
Among the items in the bond, the building’s heating system, electrical system and roof are the big ticket items, with Gibbs noting those are the system that are critical elements to the building at this time. Those expenses alone account for about 70% of the bond’s total value.
“I think we can all remember (the previous bond measure) was a point of contention for the community, and so in the aftermath of that, the board was overturned with new members and these different members have had a different focus. This current board has focused on re-doing that bond with a different perspective, and that perspective has kind of been what it takes to keep the doors open or keep the wheels on at the schools,” Gibbs said.
Though the current bond doesn’t do anything to advance educational practices, the items in the bond are all considered to be crucial to keeping the school operational.
Coon explained that the cost estimates in the bond were figured using the best composite prices the district could find. In an effort to keep costs down, the district did not get an engineer’s estimate, as hiring the engineer itself would likely be a significant expense.
Additionally, he noted that the thing to keep in mind is that building regulations have changed since the last time these systems were installed or updated, meaning any work that will be done has to bring these systems up to code, which adds to the expense. For example, with new regulations, new heating systems also have to circulate air in the building, bringing in fresh air and exhausting old air.
The issues
The heating system is the biggest item on the bond, with the estimated cost of switching the building to a new system being roughly $2,250,000. As Coon explained, the current system is a steam-heating system that uses pressurized air to circulate heated steam through the building.
The issue with the heating system currently is the system’s pipes are failing and, due to the construction practices used when they were installed, are extremely difficult to access and repair. According to Coon, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of feet of pipe that are failing due to age.
“All of that infrastructure, from the controls, the valves, the piping, the steam traps, they’re all failing, and they’re all either in walls or underneath floors or in three-foot by three-foot tunnels that have water, sewer, electrical, steam... you physically can’t even fit somebody in there to replace pipe,” Coon said.
The plan under the bond, Coon continued, is to replace the heating system with a modern heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) system. This would be similar to the system that was installed at Washington Middle School last fall. Whereas the HVAC system at the middle school included installing additional ventilation and heating/cooling units in classrooms, the high school has exterior units that can be switched rather easily, making any inclusion of an HVAC system less intrusive to the classrooms. However, a few of the classrooms at DCHS will likely get the same set up that WMS classrooms got.
“It’s got a lot of the infrastructure already there. We can take off a roof top unit that is already there... we can pull that off and put a new roof top unit on and use the same duct work that is already in the building. That’s going to be 60% to 70% of the building is already set up for popping that off, putting a new one on and good to go,” Coon said.
The next biggest expense is the roof, which is valued at approximately $2,200,000.
The roof was last redone in the late 1990s and early 2000s after approximately 30 years from the last update, Coon explained. The roof was done in two phases as two distinct sections, a white part and black part. The white roof is the part that needs to be changed, with Coon estimating that makes up about half of the square footage of the school.
He explained that the white roofing was the part that was installed in 1998, with the contractors at that time choosing to use a hypalon material that has a life expectancy of about 15 years. Current bids for similar roofing jobs are coming in at about $20 to $30 per square foot, he said.
“The school was built, 30 years later (it was time for maintenance). Thirty years later now, we need to put money back into the roof. It wasn’t lack of maintenance or anybody doing anything wrong or not taking care of it, it’s just where we’re at,” Coon said.
Gibbs added that roofing is another area where building regulations have changed over the years, meaning once work on the roof begins, it will have to be brought up to current code standards.
Lastly, the school’s electrical system is valued at an estimated cost of $1,175,000 to upgrade.
According to Coon, much of the electrical system in the building is outdated and inefficient. The breakers in the control panels are so old finding replacements is extremely difficult, the wiring has cloth insulation, a relative relic to today’s electrical components, and in the case of the auditorium, the fixtures of the hundreds of hanging star lights are incapable with modern LED lights.
There are also plenty of safety concerns with the electrical system, with Coon pointing out that electrical failures have occurred regularly.
“There’s been times when (Steve Merrill who helps maintain the auditorium) has gone and tried to turn the lights on in the auditorium and there’s a pop, lights go out but the breaker never trips,” he explained. “There are safety issues we need to address with the electrical.”
Other concerns
Aside from the three big tickets items the bond would address, the bond also includes funds for multiple other items that are in need of maintenance to keep the school open. Some are related to the work of the HVAC, roof and electrical, such as flooring and the auditorium seats, which need to be removed to address the electrical system but will likely be ruined in the process due to their age.
Other items include security and safety systems that are in need of upgrades and repairs to ensure the safety of the school and students. One example Coon gave was the heat sensors that are located in every room of the school. In recent weeks, a failure in the heating system resulted in a classroom becoming extremely hot, with the in-room thermostat measuring 128 degrees, but the heat sensor did not trip, he explained.
Coon pointed out that the sensor not tripping could mean either the sensor failed or the room did not get as hot as the thermostat said. The sensors are designed to trip at 125 degrees. If that sensor had tripped, school would have likely been cancelled for the day, as the sensors are arranged in a circuit, meaning if one trips, they all do and finding the original one would be an all day process. The fire department would have also been alerted and would have responded.
Work on the Oakland Athletic Complex track is also included, as the GUSB believes the facility to be important to students’ education due to its usage for extracurricular activities and gym classes. When the facility was built, a maintenance schedule was provided as well. However, the district has had to defer maintenance for four years due to lack of available funding.
The levies
Also going before voters this spring is increases to the high school and elementary school district building reserve levies. The previous levies have expired and the GUSB voted to put five-year $400,000 per year building reserve levies before voters for both the elementary and high school districts.
Gibbs and Coon explained that these levies are meant to help address other maintenance concerns that may arise. The bond only addresses funding for specific issues, but the levies would give the district more flexibility to address sudden and serious issues.
For instance the aging sewer lines at DCHS are not covered in the bond but they are another piece of aging infrastructure in the school. With the increase in the building reserve bond to $400,000 per year for five years, the school will have the money needed to address issues with sewer lines when they occur while maintaining focus on the more critical repairs.
Coon noted that it is ultimately important that the bond and levies be passed together.
“As a facilities director, I am sounding the alarm that they both need to pass,” he said.
More information about the bond issue and levy increases can be found on the district’s website at https://www.glendiveschools.com. That information also includes a reference sheet for homeowners to use to determine the impact the bond and levies would have on their monthly tax payments. As a point of reference, Gibbs noted that a home valued at approximately $200,000 located in both the high school and elementary districts would see a monthly expense increase of about $16 if both the bond and levy increases pass.
There is detailed information about the current school issues available on the Glendive Public Schools website.