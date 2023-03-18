The upcoming high school bond election was the subject of this month’s Lunch n’ Learn at the Glendive Public Library. Hosted by the Friends of the Library, Glendive Unified School Board Trustee Beau Gibbs and Glendive Public Schools Facilities Director Rhett Coon discussed the reasons behind the high school bond and building reserve levies.

The bond that will be presented to voters this spring is valued at $8 million, approximately $14.5 million less than the failed bond that was presented to voters in 2019. The May 2 election is an all-mail election, with ballots expected to be sent no later than April 17.

