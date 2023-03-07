library meeting

DCHS librarian Justin Jacobson holds up a book he used to demonstrate the dilemma HB 234 could create for librarians. While the book doesn’t contain explicit images or content, it does feature subjects that some people may feel uncomfortable with and may label as obscene.

 Hunter Herbaugh Photo

Of the many pieces of legislation currently moving through the state legislature, a bill from Rep. Bob Phalen caught a lot of attention and inspired an equal amount of concern, especially among librarians. A group of concerned citizens met in the Dawson County High School library on Tuesday, Feb. 28 to discuss their concerns and how they can make those concerns known to lawmakers.

Phalen represents House District 36, which includes Dawson and Wibaux counties. This year, he introduced House Bill 234, which aims to revise obscenity laws to prohibit the dissemination of any material, such as books, that may contain content that can be considered obscene to minors. He believes this is a problem that is present in Montana’s schools.

