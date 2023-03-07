Of the many pieces of legislation currently moving through the state legislature, a bill from Rep. Bob Phalen caught a lot of attention and inspired an equal amount of concern, especially among librarians. A group of concerned citizens met in the Dawson County High School library on Tuesday, Feb. 28 to discuss their concerns and how they can make those concerns known to lawmakers.
Phalen represents House District 36, which includes Dawson and Wibaux counties. This year, he introduced House Bill 234, which aims to revise obscenity laws to prohibit the dissemination of any material, such as books, that may contain content that can be considered obscene to minors. He believes this is a problem that is present in Montana’s schools.
It is one of several laws he has introduced or intended to introduce this session inspired by similar laws in states like Florida and Tennessee.
Obscenity is defined under MCA 45-8-201. Per the law, obscenity is defined as anything that “taken as a whole the material:(i) applying contemporary community standards, appeals to the prurient interest in sex; (ii) portrays conduct ... in a patently offensive way; and (iii) lacks serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.”
Anyone convicted of violating the obscenity law can be given a fine between $500 and $1,000, sentenced to a term of up to six months in the county jail or both. Exemptions under the law currently exist for employees of public libraries, public schools, colleges and museums to display material that would otherwise be considered obscene, so long as it is for educational, scientific or medical reasons.
SB 234 was passed by the House of Representatives and transmitted to the Senate on Feb. 10. The bill previously would have removed exemptions for public libraries and museums as well, but it was amended so those exemptions remain.
Advocates for the bill argue that it will help rebuild trust between school districts and parents that they believe was degraded during the COVID-19 Pandemic and ensure students are protected from harmful material. Those in support include Montana Superintendent of Schools Elsie Arntzen, who testified during the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing on the bill.
“There should never be, ever be, obscene material or pornographic instruction in any of our Montana public schools,” Arntzen said.
However, opponents of the bill argue that it will put school librarians at undue risk of criminal charges and will actually take control away from parents by denying their kids access to educational materials. The Montana Library Association opposes the bill.
“First, this bill is a national issue that, by design, is meant to stir up anger and fear and make us forget about the decency of our own neighbors who do these jobs; our librarians, teachers, museum directors who this bill will put at risk. Secondly, this bill is not about pornography. This bill’s impact is far broader than that,” said Sam Forstag, a representative of the Montana Library Association.
Of the citizens gathered at DCHS on Tuesday, a handful were either current or retired school librarians who explained that they already use best practices to ensure the material on their shelves is appropriate for students. This bill, however, will likely cause unnecessary stress due to the threat of criminal charges, even if it is because of an honest mistake.
Vague DefinitionPart of the issue opponents of the bill point out is that under the state’s statute, the definition of “obscene” is fairly vague and could apply to a broader range of things aside from overt pornography.
Eloise True, the librarian for Lincoln Elementary School, pointed out that material that could be considered obscene is largely subjective, meaning librarians might not even be able to determine what material could end up violating the law.
Schools do have policies that provide avenues for people to challenge books they feel are inappropriate, but in the 20 years that True has worked as the librarian, she said she only ever received two complaints from parents regarding the material in her library.
“We do self-censor. I’m not going to put something in our libraries that is obviously disgusting, but what’s disgusting for some people is not necessarily disgusting for other people,” True said. “We have policies that people can challenge what we have in the library and, yeah, every once in a while we make a mistake; we don’t maybe catch something that shouldn’t be in our library, so we do make a very, very concentrated effort.”
Kolette Geiger, librarian at Jefferson Elementary School, also pointed out that many books for younger readers are picture books. So not only will librarians have to worry about words in the books that can be considered obscene, they will have to scrutinize a significant portion of their libraries to ensure there are no pictures that could be considered offensive.
“I have a lot of picture books and a lot of the books might have a picture that a parent feels is unnecessary and they don’t care for that for their child, I will honor that. What scares me is the wording that gives somebody the privilege for complaining and I could be criminally charged? That is very frightening,” Geiger said.
Examining every picture on every page of every book would be a daunting task for any librarian. Justin Jacobson, librarian for DCHS, pointed out that just in the high school’s library, there are roughly 14,000 items.
Geiger added that she finds it “very disheartening” that Arntzen, the chief educational authority in the state, is in favor of the bill.
Tough SubjectsAnother concern is that books that discuss tough and controversial subjects could also be labeled obscene.
As an example, Jacobson showed the gathered audience a book titled “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic.” The book is a graphic memoir that won multiple awards and has been on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Jacobson found the book through the same online resources that he finds other books and ordered it because of its qualifications. It wasn’t until he received it that he realized its content and has chosen not to put it on the library’s shelves, instead keeping it locked in his office.
He said this is because, while the book doesn’t contain anything overtly offensive or pornographic, it does touch on serious and mature subjects, such as abuse and sexual orientation. He noted that while the book does not contain anything illegal under current law, he has chosen to exclude it because he believes it is not something the community would be supportive of. These, he pointed out, are judgement calls librarians make regularly.
“There is nothing in here that would terribly offend most of you, but it’s the one that’s going to hang us up... There’s nothing pornographic, it’s just icky subjects,” he said.
However, while they may self-censor, the librarians also pointed out that they try to censor as little as possible and have a diverse collection of stories. As True explained, with agreement from the other librarians in the room, she believes their job is to provide material that students can relate to because it makes them more invested in reading and learning. Sometimes, that may include subjects that make other people uncomfortable.
An example she gave was with same-sex couples. As she pointed out, there are same-sex couples with students in Glendive, and those kids usually appreciate having stories that they can relate to. Despite the significant shift in social attitudes towards same-sex couples in the last couple decades, not everyone is comfortable with the subject and may consider it obscene.
“One of our jobs is to serve everyone, so if someone with same-sex parents comes in, it is really my job to have something that they can relate to. Do I have a lot of it? No. But we do have, in Glendive, same-sex couples with children,” True said.
Censorship of the LGBTQ+ community is another issue that opponents of the bill have expressed concern over.
Phalen himself is openly opposed to LGBTQ+ issues in books. During the House Judiciary Committee hearing, lawmakers were given copies of “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” a book that touches on topics of sexuality and gender identity that is widely challenged by those who believe LGBTQ+ content in books is considered obscene. Weeks after the hearing, Phalen said in an interview with Butte radio station KXLF, “I had no idea those books even existed until I was presented the books in judiciary here two or three weeks ago, it’s been a while, and, yeah, do I want them off? I sure do.”
In a legislative report in the Feb. 13 edition of the Ranger-Review, Phalen wrote that Gender Queer is “one of the many books that should be banned from all school and public libraries.”
There are other topics that might be treated similarly. Mike Archdale, a retired school librarian from Wibaux recalled a time when he ordered a book called “Sam Bass,” a western fiction book based on a true story which he thought would be a big hit with kids. However, there was at least one parent that complained.
“I really thought it would tie in with the Wibaux kids. Horses, outlaws, marshals and all that. There was one problem that the parent did send it back. The young man said, ‘My mom doesn’t want me to check out anymore books like this.’ Sam Bass is Black. He was a Black man,” Archdale said.
It’s not going to stop the kidsA pretty big issue that the librarians and members of the public at the meeting pointed out is that prohibiting certain materials from schools and threatening criminal charges isn’t going to stop kids from seeing the material anyway. Most kids today have smart phones with access to the internet, where they can freely look up anything they want.
“No matter what happens with this, it’s not going to stop the kids from doing whatever they want. They have the information highway. No offense to the librarians, but no matter what they do, the kids are going to read whatever they want. It could be 10 times or (one) hundred times worse than what you’ll find in the library,” said Chris Neves, a member of the public in attendance.
Jacobson concurred with Neves’ opinion, noting that the real problem libraries are facing now is not that kids are reading inappropriate things, rather they rarely read books at all and focus more on their phones.
What can be done?Following the conversation, those in attendance were encouraged to contact senators to encourage them to oppose the bill. The final minutes of the meeting were used to write letters, with Pat Mischel, the facilitator of the event, encouraging people to write multiple letters.
Dara Deines, communications manager for Forward Montana, also encouraged those in attendance to make their comments virtually, noting it is a practice that out-of-state interests use frequently, but the actual people of Montana rarely do, causing support and opposition to certain issues to be skewed from that perspective.