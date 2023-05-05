In the aftermath of the failure of both the high school bond and building reserve levy for Glendive Public Schools, school officials expressed disappointment, bewilderment and concern. With the Glendive Unified School Board stressing the importance of passing these measures to keep the school open and functioning, it begs the question of what comes next for Dawson County High School.

The high school bond proposal was valued at $8 million, significantly stripped down from the approximately $23 million bond that failed in 2019. The board’s aim was to assure voters that the items in the bond were the bare essentials, addressing serious maintenance concerns that could result in the school’s closure in the event of a system failure.

Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.