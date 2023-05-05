In the aftermath of the failure of both the high school bond and building reserve levy for Glendive Public Schools, school officials expressed disappointment, bewilderment and concern. With the Glendive Unified School Board stressing the importance of passing these measures to keep the school open and functioning, it begs the question of what comes next for Dawson County High School.
The high school bond proposal was valued at $8 million, significantly stripped down from the approximately $23 million bond that failed in 2019. The board’s aim was to assure voters that the items in the bond were the bare essentials, addressing serious maintenance concerns that could result in the school’s closure in the event of a system failure.
The building reserve levy, meanwhile, was aimed at helping the district keep up on other miscellaneous maintenance needs. The levy request was for $400,000 each year for five years. The previously approved building reserve levy — $100,000 per year for five years — expires this year.
With the possible ramifications of this outcome being severe, school district officials were quick to comment on the situation. Superintendent Stephen Schreibeis was the first to speak publicly, going live on a local radio program — Marcy in the Morning — to express his perspective early Wednesday morning.
“With the levy not passing, all of a sudden, everything changes, because now, the only way we get to pay for anything in our high school district for buildings is through the general fund, and the general fund is how we pay our staff, utilities (and) everything else. When you have a majority of your general fund going to salaries and benefits, that does not leave a whole lot of space for operational expenses, so now to add more into that, it’s going to be really, really difficult,” Schreibeis said.
GUSB Chairman Mike Ziegler provided comment on the issue on Thursday, expressing his disappointment and confusion. He said that he firmly believed that the community would have no problem supporting a bond aimed at fixing essential systems. However, after Tuesday’s results, he is unsure how the measure could have failed or how the district will move forward.
“I lack understanding of why the high school bond and levy didn’t pass. I always thought Glendive would support a simple ‘fix it’ bond ... Willful ignorance and apathy are insurmountable it appears,” Ziegler said. “I would understand if there was some rational opposition that we couldn’t overcome. If the price tag didn’t match the purchase. If we didn’t actually need to fix what we bonded for. (The) only real opposition was a couple semi-literate letters to the editor. Moving forward, there is a lot of uncertainty, with school officials unsure what it will take to make any decent fixes, or how long the schools can keep going under these circumstances.”
{p class=”p1”}The silver lining in all of it, according to District Facilities Director Rhett Coon, is that getting the elementary levy passed at least means they can keep fixing issues in some of the schools, but they still won’t be able to afford major repairs.
“In my mind ... this is very bad. We’ve been saying, you know, ‘It could be bad’ or ‘It might be bad.’ That’s not where we’re at anymore, now it is bad,” he said. “Having the elementary levy gives us some breathing room, but it’s still just a bunch of bandaids.”
Schreibeis noted that there will likely be blame thrown around for the failures of the bond and levy, but the community will need to move past that and find another way to work together in order to actually find solutions to the problems at hand. With resources to address school facility issues limited, he noted that the district will have to make some tough decisions, likely having to work with the community to ensure the right choices are being made.
As Coon pointed out, the district will have to answer a couple of questions before making any fixes now. First, if the district can afford the fix, and second, if the problem occurring is a major health or safety risk. With some issues already developing, like the high school’s currently leaking roof, its just a matter of time before those issues become major problems that could shut the school down.
“Everyone knows there’s issues. The question just becomes ‘what’s the right solution to take care of these issue?’ And that’s only going to come when we come together, not continually dividing each other by blaming,” Schreibeis said. “We’re going to have to make some really, really tough decisions moving forward. That is our reality now.”
This outcome will also likely affect the conversation around the future elementary district bond. With the elementary schools also having severe maintenance issues due to their advanced age, the GUSB has noted several times that they will be looking to present an appropriate bond to voters in the future.
So far, Lincoln Elementary School has been deemed economically unfeasible to salvage while Jefferson Elementary School is in the process of being evaluated. With the board previously feeling they had the support they needed to pass the high school bond, Ziegler said he is looking forward to discussing with the rest of the board to determine what went wrong.
“It’s something we need to talk about at (the May 8) meeting. We definitely misjudged what people would find acceptable to vote on,” Ziegler said. “It definitely affects (the elementary bond), in my mind ... Logically looking at it, if the public doesn’t accept this, what would they accept as far as an elementary solution?”
The school board’s next meeting is on Monday, May 8 at 7 p.m.
For complete results of Tuesday’ election, to hear Schreibeis’ full radio interview and more coverage of this issue, visit www.rangerreview.com.