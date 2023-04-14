Washington Middle Schools old water storage tank couldn't be completely removed due to the need for asbestos mitigation before that can happen. While contractors worked to replaced the broken down water heater, the storage tank was moved aside for the time being.
Washington Middle School’s nearly 70 year old water heater burned out on March 23, leaving the school without hot water. While contractors quickly came in and set to work replacing it, lingering supply chain issues slowed the process down. The school regained hot water on April 3.
Contractors came in quickly to get the middle school’s water heater problem fixed. The issue required some creative methods, like fitting this truck from Gibbs Towing into a small alley so the crane could go through a window into the school’s basement. Gibbs donated the time and equipment needed for this operation.
Dawson County High School dealt with electrical issues this past month, brought on by the design of the system itself. When the school was built, the electrical system was built into the floor. After decades of use, the insulation on the wiring of the floor mounted outlets are rubbing off, causing the outlets to short out.
The circuit breaker that was servicing the power outlet that blew in the Lincoln Elementary School kitchen is so old that simply replacing it was not considered to be a feasible option. Instead, the circuit was rerouted to a new breaker.
At Lincoln Elementary School, a power outlet blew in the kitchen. Despite this, the breaker for the outlet did not trip, as it malfunctioned due to its age
Another month and another round of school maintenance problems were discussed at the April 10 meeting of the Glendive Unified School Board as the district grappled with water and electrical issues in March and early April.
The most prominent issue the district has had to address in the last month was the water heater at Washington Middle School, as it burned out on on March 23 and was unable to be repaired, leaving the school without hot water. Facilities Director Rhett Coon said in his update to the board that he wanted to fix the issue as quickly as possible but wanted to make sure it was a fix that was going to last awhile, not just a quick patch.
The water heater was installed in 1952, when the addition to the school was made. It has been on Coon’s to-do list for some time, he noted, but budget constraints have stopped him from being able to act.
“This created a situation of not having hot water in the school, and more importantly, the kitchen. Coming up with a solution quickly was imperative yet I also wanted to make sure the solution was not a bandaid. I wanted to be sure the system was done right and provide healthy hot water for WMS into the foreseeable future,” Coon said in his written report.
To fix the problem quickly, Coon said he called on multiple contractors to work as a team to replace the system, some of whom donated their time to help. With their help, the older water heater was disconnected and the water storage tank it was attached to was also disconnected and set aside. The storage tank could not be fully removed at this time due to it having a crystalline asbestos wrap, meaning that asbestos would have to be removed which there was neither time nor funds for in this situation, according to Coon’s report.
The water heater was then replaced by four tankless water heaters and a circulating pump. This system will be more efficient than the previous one, Coon notes, as it circulates water on demand rather than constantly and can be programmed to follow a schedule. Further, having four of them means that if one goes down, the school won’t lose hot water.
There are also expected to be some cost savings, this system will use less natural gas and electricity due to not constantly circulating water.
At the time of the board meeting, Coon reported that the middle school had limited hot water, as two of the tanks were operational. The other tanks, however, are being held up due to late delivery of parts.
“We would have had everything going in about a week except , yes even now, we are still bogged down by supply chain issues,” Coon said.
Other issues that have popped up in the last month have included electrical problems in the Lincoln Elementary School kitchen and Dawson County High School computer lab.
The issue at LES was created by a piece of equipment, a tilt skillet, that was installed when the kitchen was renovated in 2001. According to Coon, the skillet blew both its plug and the outlet it was plugged into but it did not trip the breaker. The breaker was part of an original panel in the building’s basement, which due to its age cannot be replaced. Instead, a main disconnect was installed, moving the circuit the skillet and the plug it was plugged into to a new breaker.
At the high school, the issue was a short in the floor mounted outlet, which knocked out power to half of the computer lab. Coon notes in his report that this is the fourth such occurrence in the last two years. The issue is caused by the design of the electrical system itself, as the floor mounted outlets rub away the insulation in the wires, thus causing the short.
Coon explained that this issue has previously been fixed by pulling the affected wire further out, cutting off the bit was rubbed away.The wire can’t be easily replaced as it was poured into the floor when the school was constructed.
However, they are now beginning to run out of slack on those wires, meaning they can’t fix them the same way much longer. For this particular outlet, Coon reported that it has been outright eliminated, but there are still other floor outlets throughout the school, particularly in the computer labs and cafeteria.
The ideal solution to this problem would be to reroute the electrical to wall or ceiling outlets, but that is a prohibitively expensive project for the school’s current budget.
“These circuits need to be rerun to either wall mount or ceiling drop mount solutions. The classrooms are lacking adequate electrical circuits also as the school was designed in the early 1960s and the electrical requirements and usage were completely different at that time,” Coon reported.
In other news:
• Several new hires have been made. These include Chloe Mires for Science and Social Studies at WMS; Gordon Pinnow as a custodian for WMS; Merry Alexander as a part-time custodian for DCHS; Jenna Reichert as a paraprofessional for Jefferson Elementary School; and Virginia Tipton as a substitute teacher.
Special Services Director Val Damron, meanwhile, noted to the board that the district is still in deperate need of additional substitute teachers.
• The board received public comment from Jerry Jimison who spoke in support of the board’s efforts to pass a bond resolution for the high school and building reserve levy increases for the district.
The next meeting of the GUSB is scheduled for May 8 at 7 p.m.