Another month and another round of school maintenance problems were discussed at the April 10 meeting of the Glendive Unified School Board as the district grappled with water and electrical issues in March and early April.

The most prominent issue the district has had to address in the last month was the water heater at Washington Middle School, as it burned out on on March 23 and was unable to be repaired, leaving the school without hot water. Facilities Director Rhett Coon said in his update to the board that he wanted to fix the issue as quickly as possible but wanted to make sure it was a fix that was going to last awhile, not just a quick patch.

