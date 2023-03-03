Glendive Public Schools saw one of its most significant enrollment drops of the past decade during a school year. From fall 2022 to this spring, a total of 35 students left the district. This was the highest number of students leaving the district since the 2015-2016 school year, according to information from the Office of Public Instruction.
According to information provided by GPS, there were 1,112 students in the district at the time of the fall enrollment count in October. By the time of the spring enrollment count in February, that number was down to 1,077, a roughly 3% decrease.
School enrollment counts are used to calculate a school district's Average Number Belonging, a variable that helps determine how much funding a district is eligible for from the state. They are reported on two specific days during the fall and the spring.
Enrollment in the school district overall is lower this year than it was last year and is currently at one of its lowest counts since 2015, according to OPI's data. The district's enrollment has decreased between the fall and spring enrollment counts every year since at least 2015, which is the oldest data OPI has on its website. The annual decline has ranged anywhere from nine to 44 students over that time, with an average of about 21 students leaving the district between the fall and spring counts each year.
As for where these students are going when they leave the district, it's kind of a mixed bag.
A majority of this year's decline was in Dawson County High School, which saw 23 students leave between the fall and spring counts – a 7% decrease in student population.
John Larsen, vice-principal for DCHS, said it has likely been due to several factors, including families moving, students switching to home school or students dropping out.
"It has been a combination of all three factors," he said.
Specific numbers for each category were not available prior to press time.
While students leaving the district can be attributed to multiple factors, home school in particular has been a popular choice for families for the last few years, having experienced an infusion of interest during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Home school numbers are currently at the highest they've been for the last five years, with 125 Dawson County students enrolled in home school, according to Dawson County Superintendent of Schools Deanne Smith.
Prior to the pandemic, home school numbers averaged about 50 students. These numbers are for all of Dawson County, which also includes the Richey, Bloomfield, Lindsay and Deer Creek school districts, so it's unclear how many of these students are within the GPS district.
Meanwhile, on the other end of the spectrum, Jefferson Elementary School is continuing to see gains. The K-2 school is the only school in the district to gain students between fall and spring counts. The school has increased its enrollment by seven students to a total of 290, according to GPS information.
JES also has the largest classes in the district as no grade in that school has fewer than 90 students.
While this large numbers of students will mean more funding for the school in the long run, JES Principal Carloine Coovert has previously reported to the Glendive Unified School Board that the school enrollment numbers are also contributing to staffing concerns at the school.
The school currently has paraprofessional positions open and recently filled one.
As for the other schools in the district, Washington Middle School saw a decrease of 13 students, a decrease of about 5% from the fall count. Lincoln Elementary had the smallest decrease, having lost six students between counts, roughly a 2% decrease.