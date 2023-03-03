Glendive Public Schools saw one of its most significant enrollment drops of the past decade during a school year.  From fall 2022 to this spring, a total of 35 students left the district. This was the highest number of students leaving the district since the 2015-2016 school year, according to information from the Office of Public Instruction.

According to information provided by GPS, there were 1,112 students in the district at the time of the fall enrollment count in October. By the time of the spring enrollment count in February, that number was down to 1,077, a roughly 3% decrease.

