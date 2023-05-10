Melonie & Heather 1

(L-R) Sisters Melonie Beeler and Heather Eckert are fourth-generation members of the Glendive Lions Club, a feat not many can claim according to Lions International Director Jeff Gans. Beeler’s children are also fifth-generation members and her two grandchildren are on track to mark six generations of Glendive Lions after starting a Cub Program this summer.

 Brendan Heidner photo

When most people hear about generational legacies, more than likely it is in regard to a family ranch or farm operation or even a family-owned business, but for one local family, that legacy currently stands in its fifth generation of commitment to serving the community.

Melonie Beeler and Heather Eckert, both daughters of James “Jim” Culver, stood out amongst 115 Lions International members at the 2023 Annual District 37 Lions Convention in Glendive in April as fourth-generation members of the organization.

