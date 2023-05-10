When most people hear about generational legacies, more than likely it is in regard to a family ranch or farm operation or even a family-owned business, but for one local family, that legacy currently stands in its fifth generation of commitment to serving the community.
Melonie Beeler and Heather Eckert, both daughters of James “Jim” Culver, stood out amongst 115 Lions International members at the 2023 Annual District 37 Lions Convention in Glendive in April as fourth-generation members of the organization.
In an interview on last Wednesday, the two sisters explained when they were first introduced with the opportunity to join the Glendive Lions and how they are continuing that legacy in the lives of their children and even grandchildren.
Beeler joined the Glendive Lions 22 years ago after then district president Keith Warrenburg asked if she would join just after she moved back to Glendive, she noted, adding the members at the time were really the reason she made the commitment.
“It was just a good group of people (who were) very positive, very service-minded and very proactive,” Beeler said. “They were get ‘er done kind of people.”
Eckert on the other hand has only been a Glendive Lions member for the last three years, as she was ultimately convinced to join due to Beeler’s involvement in the club.
“My family and I moved back to Glendive about four years ago from Colorado Springs and it didn’t take long for Melonie to recruit me,” Eckert said. “I started coming to a couple of meetings and it was very, very clear very, very soon what hard-working, dedicated community members we had in this group.”
Their history with the Glendive Lions traces all the way back to when the club started in 1944 with their great grandfather William H. Gillis who was active in both the Wibaux and Glendive Lions clubs. Their grandfather Don E. Culver started in the Glendive Lions Club not too long after in 1945, according to information from Beeler.
“We can’t even ask them why they started,” Beeler said. “Other than I know Grandpa Don was a businessman ... and (the club) was beginning during (when) the veterans were coming back from war and he was in the Navy ... so that might have been part of why he started volunteering with the Lions.”
Because both Beeler and Eckert were encouraged to join the Glendive Lions Club, they too ask whoever they may meet and know if they might consider joining a service organization and explain why they believe it is important.
More often than not, they are met with comments such as “I’m too busy,” or “I have kids” as reasons people cannot join a volunteer organization. However, their response is simply an encouragement that people should just bring their children along while serving.
“We just brought them,” Beeler noted.
“My girls volunteered too all the time and they’re not official members, but, you know, they ring the bell, they’re helping with booths and stuff too, so yeah they just come along,” Eckert said. “It’s a great way to model to your children what it looks like to take care of people.”
Both of Beeler’s kids, Dillon, 28, and Samantha, 23, joined the Glendive Lions Club officially once they turned 18 and are still active in the club today.
The now five-generation legacy caught the attention of Lions International Director Jeff Gans of New Jersey who was in town at the end of April to speak during the convention.
“When I had mentioned that my kids do it too, he had said, ‘I don’t know anyone who has five generations in their family of Lions members,’” Beeler noted.
“Obviously the grandparent ... and the father ... have been able to pass on to their children, Melonie and Heather, the ability to be able to serve their community and how you just get a great feeling out of providing that service,” Gans said. “It’s not typical that we have people that install in their family members at such a magnitude the needs of the community and the ability to be able to provide service to the community and it’s just outstanding.”
In light of this, Gans ultimately encouraged the sisters to consider starting a Cub Program through Lions International, in which at least five children under the age of 12 committed to the program are necessary in order to start it.
Beeler noted her two grandchildren are two of five children already committed and she will likely start the Cub Program this summer, making the Lions legacy in her family now a total of six generations.
As a teacher at Washington Elementary School, Eckert uses her experience in the Glendive Lions Club as an opportunity to teach students how what they do now can affect students that come after them.
“They are at that age where they’re like, ‘Well, what’s in it for me? Why would I do this?’” she said. “Then you can have that conversation of, ‘What if it’s not about you? What if it’s about what comes next? How are you going to invest in the future so that other people after can continue to have nice things?’”
Both Beeler and Eckert believe teaching their children and other young people the value of volunteer work and why they should consider serving others as they continue to grow up and contribute to the communities in which they live.
“There is a greater and greater challenge to be able to get new members, get younger people into a service organization and it’s so important that we maintain those service organizations in all of our communities,” Beeler noted. “There’s so much to giving back to other people ... It’s integrity, it’s value; I think that’s what it teaches our kids and that they can do it.”
“When I met Heather (and) Melonie, I could see in them ... their relationship (with the community) and the pride they have when they took me around Glendive and I saw all the activities that take place and all the things they do and it’s just fantastic,” Gans said.