Dawson County High School senior Emily Nentwig is the recipient of a $25,000 scholarship from C&B Operations, which will fund her education to become a certified John Deere service technician. She received the scholarship through the company’s Road to Success Tuition Reimbursement program and was the first student from Glendive to be awarded the support through the program.

“I think it will be a good program. It’s definitely something that I think more kids in Glendive need to know about, I’m thankful for the opportunity,” Nentwig said.

