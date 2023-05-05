Emily Nentwig was awarded $25,000 through C&B Operations’ Road to Success Tuition Reimbursement Program. Under the program, the company will pay for Nentwig’s tuition costs to get certified as a service technician so long as she returns to work for C&B after graduation.
Emily Nentwig signed her scholarship agreement at C&B Operation on Tuesday, May 2. (L to R) Amber Nentwig, LJ Nentwig, Emily Nentwig, Drew Milne and Gary Carlson.
Hunter Herbaugh
Dawson County High School senior Emily Nentwig is the recipient of a $25,000 scholarship from C&B Operations, which will fund her education to become a certified John Deere service technician. She received the scholarship through the company’s Road to Success Tuition Reimbursement program and was the first student from Glendive to be awarded the support through the program.
“I think it will be a good program. It’s definitely something that I think more kids in Glendive need to know about, I’m thankful for the opportunity,” Nentwig said.
Through the program, C&B Operations agrees to reimburse $5,000 of Nentwig’s tuition for technician training annually for five years as long as Nentwig returns to work as a technician for the company once she graduates. According to Gary Carlson, service manager for C&B’s Glendive location, Nentwig can fulfill her obligations at any C&B dealership.
Nentwig did however say she plans to come back to work in Glendive, and once she does, she’ll already be a fully certified John Deere technician, coming in at the “tech II” level.
Aside from the tuition reimbursement, the program will also cover up to $3,000 for tools, provide a laptop to use while in school and can even possibly help cover other education expenses as well.
Carlson said he thinks this program is something that more student would benefit knowing about. It’s been in place for several years, having grown as interest in trade schools grows among recent high school graduates.
“A lot of kids are finding, I think, that trades schools are a good deal compared to four-year (degree), and while they’re going to school, in between the breaks, they can come back and work for us and get paid for that too,” Carlson said.
Carlson believes Nentwig is the first student from Glendive to receive this full scholarship, saying that there was at least one other individual from Glendive who went to school to be a technician, though he was unsure if that individual received the same scholarship and they currently work at a different C&B location.
Another benefit of the program Carlson pointed out was the chance to set kids up with a long-term career, something he believes many kids have a hard time figuring out, especially when they’re fresh out of high school.
“There’s a lot of opportunity to do whatever they want and continue on their career. I’ve found that a lot of people this age have a hard time understanding the work ‘career,’ it means the rest of your life... It’s hard to make that decision sometimes, but I think (Nentwig) is making a good decision,” he said.