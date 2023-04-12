As the Glendive Unified School Board moved down its meeting agenda on Monday evening, they came to the one action item on the list, a seemingly mundane topic titled “new math curriculum presentation, proposal, recommendation to adopt.” As the board turned their heads to look at Washington Middle School Principal Katy Kennedy for the presentation, they didn’t know what was waiting in the hallway.
Kennedy walked to the front of the room, joined by Lincoln Elementary School Principal Ryan Buckley and Director of Special Services Val Damron, all of whom took off the top shirt they were wearing to reveal the matching shirts underneath, emblazoned with the words “make ‘em believe” and “Dawson math curriculum.” Already impressed by their show of unity, the board was then surprised when they started playing 2 Unlimited’s hit song “Get Ready for This,” followed by a stream of teachers dancing their way into the board room, all wearing the same shirt. During the brief distraction, one member of the board, Trustee Beau Gibbs, quietly removed his jacket to reveal he was also wearing the same shirt.
These people made up just a portion of the district’s Math Curriculum Review Committee. Made of teachers, administrators, one board member, a parent and even a student, the committee set to the monumental task about a year ago of reviewing the district’s math curriculum and trying to find a way to improve it, as recent year statistics have found significant decreases in mathematics proficiency.
The committee gave their presentation and recommendations to the board, and the board ultimately approved their recommendations.
However, changing the curriculum is going to be a significant investment for the district, and will likely mean significant changes down the road so that the new curriculum can be maintained.
According to Kennedy, reviewing school curriculum is something the district should be doing regularly, but due to lack of funds and having to address other constant issues, like maintenance concerns, the district has not fully reviewed its math curriculum in a long time. This has left students and teachers grappling with out of date resources, and struggling in the classroom.
“Our teachers, right now, have never had a K through high school curriculum that is cohesive or provided continuity. What has been happening in the past is there are pockets of grade levels that will purchase materials. What you will find is we have a 20-year-old math text book in the middle school, and it’s not even current with the Montana State Standards right now. Many of our teachers, not just in the middle school, are having to purchase materials on their own just to support themselves so they can do their best for our kids,” Kennedy said.
As explained by WMS math teacher Michael Hopfauf, the committee began its work by examining student report cards starting at third grade from 2018 to 2021, finding that proficiency in math has been declining at every grade level. Per that analysis, 83% of Dawson County High School Students, 85% of WMS students and 75% of LES students were shown to be deficient in their math skills. For kids younger than third grade, Jefferson Elementary School had 40% of kindergartners and 30% of first graders just this year who were at risk of not being proficient at grade level.
Superintendent Stephen Schreibeis noted that declining proficiency in math is not just a local issue, but has reportedly been an issue across the country. Montana’s schools, specifically, are near the national average decline, but are at risk of falling behind further.
For the teachers on the committee, they noted it was extremely difficult to look at this information and see that students were not doing well despite the best efforts of teachers. However, they also said that drove them to spend the tremendous amount of time they did trying to find a better way.
“When you look at anything that says you’re not doing your job when you’re literally doing everything you can in your power to try and do your job, it’s heartbreaking. You lose sleep at night over it. It’s not a great place to feel and be in,” noted Amy Ree, a first grade teacher at JES.
To address the gaps that they believe have been creating difficulties for students, the committee members said they laid out some requirements for what a new curriculum must provide. The new curriculum, they said, must be able to seamlessly prepare and transition students to the next academic level and between schools to allow for a consistent education. There were also some “non-negotiable” items, like providing play- and inquiry-based learning tools.
After countless hours of research and taking in multiple presentations, the committee recommended two programs. For middle school and high school students, the recommendation was for Envision. Meanwhile at the elementary level, the committee recommended Bridges. Both programs provide the non-negotiables that the committee identified, as well as physical and online tools for students, teachers and parents.
The resources are also adaptable to each teacher’s specific classroom needs and include professional development tools for teachers. These include resources that can be leveraged to ensure that even a new teacher in the district can hop into the curriculum and ensure the continuity in education that the students need.
Ideally, the committee hopes to get these new tools into teachers’ hands before summer so they have enough time to experiment and learn how to use them. They would like to see the full implementation of the new curriculum done by next fall.
The downside is the cost. As Kennedy noted previously, one of the primary reasons the district has not reviewed its curriculum in so long is the lack of funds to update it. The district’s ESSER funds, money the district received through COVID-19 Pandemic relief programs, is making it possible now. According to the committee, the total upfront cost for all of the programs, which include six-year subscriptions, is roughly $184,075.
Trustee Frank Ceane said though he is overwhelming in support of the committee’s recommendation, he noted his concern that the district has to be committed to the investment if they adopt the new curriculum. This means being able to fund a new review in the future. If the district adopts these new programs and do not have the ability to do a review or renew the subscription, the district risks falling into the same pitfall they finds themselves in now.
“If we decide to do this today, we definitely need to come with the funds to do this and keep going with it, because if we spend this money now and drop it in four years, or somehow the board after us can’t afford to do it or doesn’t want to do it, then we’ve wasted this money,” Ceane said. “This is something that we have to put in place and stick with. We need to go that way, a hundred percent, but we got to make sure that we can afford to.”
Schreibeis noted that regular curriculum review is something that is included in the district’s strategic plan that was created last year. This will help the district plan ahead and prepare for when the time for reviews comes up. Board Chairman Mike Ziegler also noted that the money spent on curriculum isn’t entirely new funding, as the district currently pays for similar resources.
“The cost of this, as far as the budget, there’s already money being spent on this annually, so this isn’t going to be 100% new. Some of this will be a replacement of what we’ve been doing, not to the full extent, but some,” Ziegler said.
Still, board members and school representatives seemed to be in agreement that investing in the new curriculum will likely mean it will take a lot of hard work to ensure it can be continued.
“There’s a lot of pieces to this. This road is going to be difficult,” Schreibeis said.
The motion to adopt the committee’s recommendation was made by Trustee Jay Phalen and seconded by Ceane. All members of the board voted in favor of the recommendation, immediately followed by applause from the committee members.
In other news, the board has set a time and place for a town hall meeting regarding the upcoming school bond election. The meeting will be held in the DCHS auditorium on April 25 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will try to livestream the meeting for those who cannot attend in-person.
The next meeting of the GUSB is scheduled for May 8 at 7 p.m.