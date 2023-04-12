As the Glendive Unified School Board moved down its meeting agenda on Monday evening, they came to the one action item on the list, a seemingly mundane topic titled “new math curriculum presentation, proposal, recommendation to adopt.” As the board turned their heads to look at Washington Middle School Principal Katy Kennedy for the presentation, they didn’t know what was waiting in the hallway.

Kennedy walked to the front of the room, joined by Lincoln Elementary School Principal Ryan Buckley and Director of Special Services Val Damron, all of whom took off the top shirt they were wearing to reveal the matching shirts underneath, emblazoned with the words “make ‘em believe” and “Dawson math curriculum.” Already impressed by their show of unity, the board was then surprised when they started playing 2 Unlimited’s hit song “Get Ready for This,” followed by a stream of teachers dancing their way into the board room, all wearing the same shirt. During the brief distraction, one member of the board, Trustee Beau Gibbs, quietly removed his jacket to reveal he was also wearing the same shirt.

