The seats in the Dawson County High School auditorium are roughly 60 years old and are experiencing decades of wear and tear. Repairing them is difficult as many of the parts they need are no longer made.
Hunter Herbaugh
While some of the damage to the high school auditorium’s seats is visible, a majority of the damage is internal, culminating after decades of use by the community.
The Glendive Unified School Board had a lengthy discussion about a possible high school bond issue at its Monday meeting. The discussion involved trying to figure out what is needed and what can wait as they work to address widespread maintenance issues at the high school. One issue that surfaced as a difficult questions was the auditorium seating.
The seats surfaced as a key consideration as the board attempts to craft a bond that voters will support. The key question on trustees minds is how to define a “want” versus a “need.”
The board began bond discussions last month in an effort to address serious, widespread maintenance concerns in all of the district’s schools. The high school bond is the first the board will be attempting to pass, with a separate bond for the elementary school district planned to come at a later date.
Board members were presented with rough estimates for the amount of the high school bond of approximately $7 million, about $16 million less than the previous high school bond brought before voters in 2019. Superintendent Stephen Schreibeis noted those numbers were far from final, and were only meant as a baseline for the board.
According to the bond language, the money would “pay the costs of deferred maintenance and other improvements to Dawson County High School, to include replacing the HVAC system and upgrading the electrical system in the high school building and auditorium; repairing or replacing portions of the roof; upgrading technology infrastructure, security, and fire alarm systems; related building and site improvements; and paying costs associated with the sale and issuance of the bonds.”
The board also plans to present mill levy increases on the ballot this spring. Unlike a bond for long-term capital improvements, the mill levy increases would support operational expenses, including ongoing maintenance and repair of the district’s buildings.
A special meeting of the GUSB has been scheduled for next week for the board to go more in depth on the bond value and determine a maximum amount they will present to the voters. The values must be submitted to the Dawson County Clerk and Recorder’s office by Feb. 21.
The seating question prompted lengthy discussion Monday, as board members questioned whether voters would support replacing the seats.
Facilities Director Rhett Coon explained the auditorium’s seating has to be removed to perform upgrades to the facility’s electrical systems. However, the seats are more than 50 years old and are so worn out there is no guarantee they could even survive being removed; some could be lost in the process.
“All of (the electricians I’ve talked to) said absolutely you have to remove all of the seats to get to the electrical to fix up above,” Coon said. “I think if we were to remove those seats, they would not be able to practically be put back in, or it would be a huge waste of time.”
The main goal that all of the board members expressed for this bond is to develop something that will be approved by voters.
To do so, they are hoping to exclude anything from the bond that may be perceived as a “want,” and based on discussion, the auditorium seats are blurring that line.
Board Chairman Mike Ziegler noted that he views the auditorium as a community asset and not just strictly for education, however the facility’s electrical system does present a safety hazard that needs to be fixed.
Washington Middle School Principal Katy Kennedy said the auditorium plays an important role in education in the district, especially for students who enjoy the performing arts.
Multiple board members shared opinions, with some saying they can see both sides, but noting they ultimately have to consider what voters will support.
The board’s special meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m.