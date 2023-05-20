GPS

The Glendive Unified School Board is preparing to vote to rerun a bond and building reserve levy issue that failed in the May 2 election, as it becomes even more clear that the high school will be in dire straights without that funding. The issue was discussed at a GUSB Facilities meeting on May 16, with board members present agreeing to present a new resolution for the bond and levy at a special board meeting on Monday, May 22. The earliest another bond could be presented to voters is Aug. 1.

There are questions remaining about what this new effort will look like, including if the bond will need to increase in value to account for material and labor increases. Those issues will be the topic of discussion at Monday’s special meeting.

