The Glendive Unified School Board is preparing to vote to rerun a bond and building reserve levy issue that failed in the May 2 election, as it becomes even more clear that the high school will be in dire straights without that funding. The issue was discussed at a GUSB Facilities meeting on May 16, with board members present agreeing to present a new resolution for the bond and levy at a special board meeting on Monday, May 22. The earliest another bond could be presented to voters is Aug. 1.
There are questions remaining about what this new effort will look like, including if the bond will need to increase in value to account for material and labor increases. Those issues will be the topic of discussion at Monday’s special meeting.
One thing that did appear to be clear based on the board’s discussion is that messaging to the voters is going to have to change. This time around, the board will emphasize more on what is at stake should the bond and levy continue to fail, including drastic measures that will be taken if the district cannot get the support of the community.
The DCHS bond that failed on May 2 was valued at $8 million and was slated to cover major repairs to the roof, electrical system and HVAC system for the high school. In its previous messaging for the bond, board members described the bond as being narrowed down to just the essential repairs needed to keep the high school functional. It failed with about 53% of votes being cast against it.
The building reserve levy that was run alongside the bond would have provided the district with $400,000 in funding annually for the next five years. While the bond would be limited to funding the projects explicitly stated within its language, the building reserve levy would be available to fund general repair and maintenance for non-specific issues, such as if a water pipe broke unexpectedly, for example. That measure failed by three votes.
The high school will also lose the yearly $100,000 building reserve levy it has had for the last five years, as that levy expires this year.
A new messageGoing into this issue again, the board is in agreement that it has to be made clear that without the funding through these measures, there will be sacrifices that need to be made. Without the bond and levy, any funding for building maintenance will need to come out of the district’s general fund.
As pointed out by Superintendent Stephen Schreibeis, a vast majority of the general fund is used to cover employee salary and benefits, roughly 89% to 90% for the high school. Once all of those expenses are paid, that leaves only about $400,000 in the general fund that can be used for everything else, including building maintenance, utilities and extracurricular activities.
“We’ve never had to spend too much money out of general fund on building stuff. We’ve had to, but we’ve always had our building reserve to be able to use on major projects, so to not have that, that doesn’t help us at all,” Schreibeis said.
The district is already facing the ramification of these new funding restraints, with Facilities Director Rhett Coon updating the board on a situation at the high school. One of the boys’ bathrooms at the high school has been closed indefinitely as the drain pipes have become so corroded, they no longer work. Repairing the issue would have to include an extensive project to remove and replace the pipes, which the district currently does not have the funds to do, he said.
There are also other issues developing at the high school, with Coon reporting that recent rains uncovered that fact that the roof leaks are getting worse. Ceiling tiles in the gym have fallen in at one spot, he noted.
With these issues having the potential to develop into serious health and safety problems, the board made it clear that cuts in other areas of the school will have to be made sooner rather than later so that funding can be redirected to building maintenance.
“What we came up with in this bond and what we presented are absolute needs for our schools to stay open, so I think there needs to be a strong message of this is the amount of money we need to come up with, this is what we’re proposing to do. If this doesn’t pass, we’re going to be forced to find that money somewhere else, and that means other places are gonna suffer,” Trustee Frank Ceane noted.
Even if the bond and levies do pass on the second vote, some members of the board pointed out it will take time for the district to get those funds and be able to use them, meaning the district is going to feel the burn of budget restraints either way, as there are current problems that need to be addressed before next school year begins.
More motivation needed
Throughout the previous bond attempt, the GUSB provided an abundance of information on the ongoing maintenance issues at DCHS. Going into a new attempt, some members of the public in attendance at the meeting noted that reiterating that information isn’t going to help bring in more support. Rather, they advised that the board has to give those people a reason to support the bond and levy.
As pointed out by Chad Knudson, who has been involved in crafting previous bond measures, getting voter support is a complex process, as trying to determine the reasons people might vote for or against something can be difficult to predict. Instead, people need to be motivated to vote for something. Based on the turnout in the May 2 election, motivation appeared to be low this time around.
“We don’t have an information problem, we have a give-a-damn problem, and this time, just not enough people gave a damn. There’s no more education that could possibly happen. Somehow, people have to be motivated to (vote),” he said.
To help provide that motivation, Knudson advised the board to make it clear that the issues with the schools have an affect on the entire community. This means if the schools are hurting, even the people who don’t have kids in the schools, aren’t employed by the schools or don’t have any obvious connection to the schools are still going to be affected if programs need to be cut, or even if a school would have to close.
“We lose teachers, we lose funding, we lose status. Suddenly, we’re not just recruiting teachers, we’re recruiting doctors, we’re recruiting dentists, we’re recruiting people to fix automobiles — if no one is putting their kids in the schools, you’re losing your community,” Knudson said.
One possible way to raise motivation was suggested by Sara Thorson, another individual who was involved with previous bond attempts. She suggested the district could try phone banking, a practice that was used in previous bond attempts, to reach out directly to people and communicate to them why this bond and levy are needed and what could happen if they continue to fail. Val Damron, the district’s director of special services, agreed with Thorson, noting that the previous phone banking effort in 2019 was a worthwhile effort.
“It was a lot of work, not going to lie. It does cause me to have a little bit of PTSD, but I really do feel it was worth it,” Damron said.
Consequences of failed elections
The board may not present the exact same bond to voters this time around. As Coon explained, with the bond failing, the district has missed the bidding window they were previously using as a reference to determine the cost of projects. With the bond not able to go to another vote prior to August, major projects will have to wait until next year to go out for bid, which would could mean the cost of those projects will go up.
With that in mind, the board then has to determine if they will run the exact same bond, or if they will have to increase the value to account for increased material costs. In an interview on Thursday, board Chairman Mike Ziegler said there will be two resolutions presented at Monday’s special meeting: one that is the exact same as the previous bond and levy resolution and one that would allow the board to adjust the value of the bond accordingly.
“We’ll essentially draw up two resolutions, one that keeps the bond as is and one that will let us fill in the blank, so to speak,” he said.
The question of how much the bond could potentially go up is unclear at this time, as Ziegler said determining what metric will be used to determine the new costs of materials is unknown and will likely be part of the board’s discussion.
Coon, meanwhile, noted that while prices are still expected to go up, many contractors are anticipating inflation is beginning to stabilize, so there is hope that prices won’t rise too quickly.
“I’ve been doing a lot of research, and a lot of the manufactures are feeling pretty confident inflation is starting to tail off on materials, but it still might be creeping up and might have crept up on some materials by next fall or spring. That’s just something we’ll have to deal with moving forward,” Coon said.
The board’s special meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 22 at 4 p.m.