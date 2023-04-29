The Glendive Unified School Board hosted a town hall-style meeting at the Dawson County High School auditorium on Tuesday evening, opening themselves up to questions or concerns the public has about the upcoming high school bond issue and building reserve levies. Public participation in the event was poor, with fewer than 10 members of the general public in attendance, but the board did address a couple of audience questions, as well as provide more information about what led up to their decision to propose the bond and provide more information on a future elementary district bond.
The DCHS bond is set at $8 million and includes funds that will be directed to fix issues the board believes will need to be addressed sooner rather than later to ensure the school is able to remain open.
The bond issue and building reserve levies are on ballots that have already been mailed out to voters living within the school district. Election Day is on May 2, with a deadline of 8 p.m. to return ballots to the Clerk and Recorder's Office at the Dawson County Courthouse.
Statements from the Board
Opening the meeting, the board members recapped the reasons the bond is a necessary measure. As board chairman Mike Ziegler said it is not a surprise to anyone that the district's school buildings need work, as they are quite old. What is surprising, he said, is the scale of the problem, as many of the issues the buildings face are underneath the surface, where most people don't see them.
When crafting this bond, the board said they put a lot of consideration into what fixes are vital to ensuring the high school remains in operation, as well as taking lessons from the previous bond measure in 2019 that failed to weed out anything the community would likely not be in support of. The current bond focuses primarily on the heating and electrical systems and the roof, and includes other things that will need to be addressed to adequately fix those three primary issues.
In addition to operational concerns, the bond is also aiming to address safety issues. As Ziegler pointed out, some of these systems, such as the electrical, have become very dangerous to work on in their current conditions, using the auditorium itself as an example.
"We've probably talked about the auditorium more than we've talked about anything, to be honest with you... I think the biggest thing is the lights. The insulation is crumbling. If anybody works on them, they risk electrocution," Ziegler said.
The board also addressed some criticism they have heard from some members of the public previously that the schools have not been properly maintained. The board members firmly pushed back on those claims, with Ziegler calling them "asinine" and board Vice-Chairman Dave Steinbron saying claims like those are "a slap in the face" to the boards that came before the current members.
Rather, the board members said that the items in the bond are things that have just aged out and their time has come to be replaced, but the district will need the investment from the community to do so.
"By and large, the things that we're asking for are things that are flat aged out, and one thing you can't stop — or have a hard time limiting — is corrosion. Just like we can't stop ourselves from aging, biologically we deteriorate over time, there are certain systems within a steam heating system that corrode and despite having anti-corrosion agents in the heat transfer fluid, there's still only so much we can do," Trustee Beau Gibbs noted as Facilities Director Rhett Coon showed corrosive heavy pipes to the audience.
Audience Questions
Of those that spoke at the meeting, most expressed they were supportive of the GUSB's effort, but still had some questions. One person in attendance, Sarah Thorson, asked the board if they were concerned that they might have been asking for too little.
This is an issue the board has considered, with the answer being the proposed increases to the building reserve levies. As Ziegler pointed out, the reserve levies were the board's original idea for all the issues, but realized a bond would be needed when it became apparent some maintenance issues would need more work than the building reserves could cover.
The reserve levies provide funding that can be used to address a variety of maintenance needs that are not specified as part of the bond, like a pipe burst that could happen next week or a window that could break next year. The bond, however, can only fund what is stated within. Due to these constraints, Coon has stressed that both passing is essential.
The levies can also help make incremental improvements over time. Coon noted the school's sewer lines as a specific example, saying that to keep the cost to taxpayers as low as possible, replacing the sewer lines was kept out of the bond but the district can use the levies to replace the lines section-by-section over multiple years. The lines are heavily corroded, with some sections being so weak that they can easily be poked through with a finger, Coon explained.
"It is important... that both of these pass because they're tied in together," Coon said. "We can't survive just off of the mill levies. The mill levies are supposed to be for maintenance and repairs, things like that. They're not supposed to be used for big, huge projects like replacing the entire roof or replacing the entire heating system."
In response to another question about what kind of feedback the board members have been receiving from individuals, Ziegler noted that the feedback received so far has the board feeling "cautiously optimistic," as there has been a significant amount of favorable feedback.
He pointed out that, as with any issue, there are people who are going to be against it no matter what, but anecdotally noted that even some opponents of the previous bond measure seem to be at least understanding of the necessity of this one.
"I'd say one good litmus test I've found is that some people who were against the last one are now for this one," Ziegler said.
"We're basing it on the sheer fact that there's value in what you're voting for here, you can see it. We're voting for needs, not wants. These are things we have to have," Trustee Frank Ceane said.
Elementary Bond
Also during the meeting, the board took the opportunity to touch on the subject of an elementary school district bond. Like with the high school, the elementary schools and middle school are dealing with significant maintenance issues brought on by aging systems. Lincoln Elementary School, for example, will have to rent a portable boiler system after its own boiler was deemed no longer suitable for use.
Noting that it will likely be about a year before an elementary bond is put before the public, the board is currently in the process of evaluating the district's elementary school buildings to see what can be saved and what is a lost cause.
It's already been determined by the board that Lincoln Elementary School is not economically feasible to maintain, so any future plans for that building will likely include abandonment and possible demolition. Jefferson Elementary School is currently being assessed, with an official report of findings expected to be available some time soon.
There are still other questions that the board needs to review before an official proposal for a bond can be put together. Once the board has more of an idea of what exactly is needed, then they will be able to move forward with addressing those problems.
"There's a sense of urgency with the situation. We can't keep just renting a boiler, none us of here expect that to be a long-term fix," Ceane said. "It's our job to get that going as soon as we possibly can. As soon as we got some answers here and we've got some direction, we're definitely going to move forward with (an elementary bond)."
The town hall meeting was recorded and will be posted for viewing on the district's website at https://www.glendiveschools.com/o/gps/page/referendum-home.