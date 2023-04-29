The Glendive Unified School Board hosted a town hall-style meeting at the Dawson County High School auditorium on Tuesday evening, opening themselves up to questions or concerns the public has about the upcoming high school bond issue and building reserve levies. Public participation in the event was poor, with fewer than 10 members of the general public in attendance, but the board did address a couple of audience questions, as well as provide more information about what led up to their decision to propose the bond and provide more information on a future elementary district bond.

The DCHS bond is set at $8 million and includes funds that will be directed to fix issues the board believes will need to be addressed sooner rather than later to ensure the school is able to remain open.

