Monday evening’s meeting of the Glendive Unified School Board was a fairly emotional one, with glimpses of defeat, confusion and genuine anger poking through as the board grapples with the election defeat of the proposed high school bond and building reserve levy. Both issues were voted down in the May 2 election, the high school levy by just three votes and roughly 53% of voters casting votes against the bond.

The high school bond was valued at $8 million and was aimed at providing funding only for projects the GUSB felt were vital to keeping the school in operation, such as the heating and electrical systems and replacing the roof. The building reserve levy, meanwhile, was valued at $400,000 annually for the next five years and would have been used for general maintenance. With the levy voted down, the high school will also operate without the $100,000 per year levy it previously had, as that expires this year.

