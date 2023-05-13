Monday evening’s meeting of the Glendive Unified School Board was a fairly emotional one, with glimpses of defeat, confusion and genuine anger poking through as the board grapples with the election defeat of the proposed high school bond and building reserve levy. Both issues were voted down in the May 2 election, the high school levy by just three votes and roughly 53% of voters casting votes against the bond.
The high school bond was valued at $8 million and was aimed at providing funding only for projects the GUSB felt were vital to keeping the school in operation, such as the heating and electrical systems and replacing the roof. The building reserve levy, meanwhile, was valued at $400,000 annually for the next five years and would have been used for general maintenance. With the levy voted down, the high school will also operate without the $100,000 per year levy it previously had, as that expires this year.
A separate $400,000 per year building reserve levy did pass for the elementary district.
After both the bond and the levy for the high school were struck down, the board is left to figure out what this means for Dawson County High School moving forward, as funding for maintenance and repairs is going to soon be more limited than ever. As Superintendent Stephen Schreibeis noted, once the remaining building reserve funds dry up, any maintenance expenses are going to have to come out of the district’s general fund, the same fund that is largely used to cover salaries and benefits for the district’s employees.
Overall, the board’s conversation hinted at rough times for the school and the community coming ahead.
“All the ‘dis-’ words: disheartening, disappointing,” Trustee Cole Smith described of the situation.
Funding restraint falloutWith near future funding being extremely limited, the question for the board and school administrators now becomes how they will work with what they have moving forward. As Schreibeis noted, the district may have to really consider what the bare essentials are for providing kids with an education.
Providing public input on the topic, local parent Jamie McMillan said out loud what the discussion insinuated, but no one spoke aloud, noting that if cuts need to be made, extracurricular activities will likely be quick to get cut.
“I think, going forward, it has to be made really, really clear — and in no way am I suggesting you throw out threats — but I believe what Stephen had alluded to in the general fund is the money for our sports programs is going to be gone,” McMillan said.
She went on to add that, in her opinion, it is very likely that if any sports programs were to end, some people will no doubt make the decision to move out of the community and take their family with them.
There will also be other things that, although some people might not realize the impact they have on education, board members noted that losing those programs or assets will significantly harm the district’s ability to educate kids. Continuing with the sports example, those activities not only provide an incentive for kids to stay in school and keep their grades up, they can also be an avenue to higher education through scholarships.
Aside from the students, there are also the effects that funding restraints would have on recruiting teachers. As discussed by the board, potential teachers will likely decide to turn down any job offers from the school once they learn about the myriad of issues the schools are facing due to their age and the lack of support the district is getting to address those issues.
This isn’t purely hypothetical either, it’s already happened.
“I put it in my board report, it is absolutely true. There were people in this room who reached out to someone for the high school principal job... and that person said ‘Why would I come there? I know how this works. If your high school bond and high school levy didn’t happen, everything building related is going to come out of the general fund. How am I going to make anything move forward when my hands are tied?’” Schreibeis said.
How long could/should the doors stay open?
With major maintenance issues continuing to compound at school building throughout in the district, the question was raised about how long deteriorating buildings can remain open.
It was also noted that the warnings started years ago that the time was coming for major repairs at the high school.
“Seven years ago, I can guarantee you we had a conversation numerous times that we have to get the elementary taken care of because the high school is coming quick. Here you are, that’s exactly what happened,” noted District Activities Director Wade Murphy.
McMillan, meanwhile, expressed her belief that closing schools may be what is required to get those who have regularly voted against bond measures to realize just how much the additional investment from the community is needed as systems in the school continue to age and break down.
Board Chairman Mike Ziegler noted that the board cannot legally close a school without reason, to which McMillan clarified she wasn’t advocating for that, but rather she was trying to emphasize that at some point, it won’t be safe for the school to remain open. Her statement drew agreement from multiple board members.
“I think that this board and this administration need to cumulatively look each other in the eye and say, ‘Our schools aren’t safe anymore and we can no longer sell these needs to our community,’ because they don’t believe you,” she said. “It guts me to say it, because I don’t have words for what it would feel like if my daughter doesn’t go to school her senior year, but I think that’s where this community has proven you guys are at.”
Trustee Cole Smith noted his belief that it is possible one, if not more, schools may have to shut down even in the next year due to potential maintenance issues that the district will not be able to afford to fix.
The effects, in that case, could ripple beyond the schools to the rest of the community. If kids can’t go to school, parents would have to scramble to accommodate that, even likely taking time off of work to do so, thereby having an impact on local businesses. Schreibeis compared the possible ramifications to a school closure to the situation that occurred during the Covid-19 Pandemic.
“We’re looking at Covid 2.0,” Schreibeis said.
What to do next time?
While there is no specific plan on how to proceed has not been worked out yet, the general consensus of the board was this: They need a bond to pass.
“Don’t go off of what you think is valuable,” Murphy advised the board. “One of the things I’ve always heard about our community is we value education... So that means everything that goes with education. That means things like re-surfacing the track, fixing the bleachers in the gym, doing the auditorium in addition to the HVAC, and I know some people will say those are wants (and) not needs, but that’s part of the education we provide here.”
Improving the chances of any future bonds passing means understanding why this bond failed as was discussed at the meeting. The reasons behind “no” votes that members of the board have heard since the votes were counted wildly varied.
Trustee Beau Gibbs said one person told him they voted against the bond because they don’t trust any government entity with money due to the county not fixing the road in front of their house, which is an issue completely unrelated from the schools. On the other hand, Schreibeis reported one person told him they voted against the bond because they thought the high school should move to the college, an idea that he pointed out would cost untold millions of dollars just to make feasible.
Looking at the voter data, the board also noticed a trend that the people living in the rural districts were largely against the bond and building reserve levies. Among the various districts, the Lindsay north district had the highest voter turnout at 63.57%, according to county records, with votes from that district being 2-1 against both the bond and levy. Additionally, for the high school building reserve levy, a majority of voters living in Glendive voted in favor of passing the levy, but the votes from the rural districts put the “no” votes over the top overall.
With the rural districts playing such a major role in the bond and levy’s defeat, Ziegler felt the need to point out that the two positions on the board reserved for representatives from the Deer Creek and Lindsay districts are currently vacant, and have been for several years. Trustee Jay Phalen is the only member of the board who specifically represents a rural district, serving as a representative for Lindsay.
Ultimately, there could be a very long list of reasons why people voted against the bond and levy, including the possibility of “willfull ignorance” as McMillan pointed out. Because of this, the board agreed that next time a bond is run, the ramifications of not passing it have to be made clear: either the community invests in the schools or it loses them.
“I think the one thing we do need to do different (next) time is basically lay out in pure black and white is if this one doesn’t pass, you don’t have this sport, or you have to pick and choose as a community what’s more important: Basketball? Football? Volleyball? And so forth,” Smith said. “They need to see where the sacrifice is going to be from.”
The next meeting of the Glendive Unified School Board is scheduled for June 12 at 7 p.m. Past GUSB meetings can be viewed on the district’s website.