One member of the public expressed concerns about a section of the Montana Department of Transportation’s proposal to rehabilitate Merrill Avenue at the city’s Street Committee on Wednesday.

Mike Carlson, a volunteer manager of the Eastern Plains Event Center, presented the committee with his main concern regarding a recent decision by the City of Glendive to support MDT’s recommendation to eliminate parking on the east side of Merrill Avenue.

Brendan Heidner can be reached at bheidner@rangerreview.com