Eastern Plains Event Center manager Mike Carlson expressed concerns about a section of Montana Department of Transportation’s plans to rehabilitate Merrill Avenue. His concerns primarily centered around the elimination of parking on the east side of the street — closest to the EPEC — and difficulty to turn into the back lot of the EPEC due to a concrete median, as shown above. This is not the most recent design of this section, however, as the current design is not yet available to the public.
One member of the public expressed concerns about a section of the Montana Department of Transportation’s proposal to rehabilitate Merrill Avenue at the city’s Street Committee on Wednesday.
Mike Carlson, a volunteer manager of the Eastern Plains Event Center, presented the committee with his main concern regarding a recent decision by the City of Glendive to support MDT’s recommendation to eliminate parking on the east side of Merrill Avenue.
“The plan is you guys get the parking on your side of the street, but we don’t get any street parking on our side,” Carlson said. “I’m not liking that.”
He acknowledged the public meeting that was held by MDT in conjunction with the City of Glendive at the EPEC early last year, however he and many other members of the EPEC were unable to attend due to other responsibilities at the time.
Carlson also expressed concerns about the proposed median just before entering the Barry Street underpass, which he noted would block anyone turning into the backside lot of the EPEC and require them to continue on, execute a U-turn on Marsh Road and turn in that way.
“They won’t be able to turn across because that concrete safety berm would be there,” he said. “If they make some changes to that crazy intersection there, people are going to have to go south on Marsh Road, turn around, come back and then be able to turn back in.”
Councilman Jason Stuart explained concerns he once had prior to conversations with representatives from MDT, which were synonymous with Carlson’s.
“I had some similar concerns and there are still concerns I do have,” he said. “It’d be nice if we had a perfect world, but as you said and as MDT has explained quite profusely, is that this one of the strangest intersections you are ever going to find anywhere.”
Stuart added that the designs Carlson presented were not, in fact, the most recent “schematics” that MDT is currently working with.
The most current design of the intersection would allow traffic to flow across Merrill Avenue from Douglas Street to Barry Street but not vice versa, which could potentially alleviate Carlson’s concerns regarding turning into the back lot of the EPEC.
However, his concerns with losing parking on the east side of Merrill Avenue still remain.
“Coming down Douglas, you would still, dodging traffic, be able to (get into) your back (lot),” Stuart said. “As far as your concerns about the lane width, I don’t really think there’s anything the city can do about that.”
The City of Glendive was asked by MDT in November last year to submit a letter of recommendation to either remove parking on the east side of Merrill Avenue or keep parking on both sides; city officials chose the former.
“That was the last thing they needed from us for them to finish design,” Councilman Rhett Coon said. “We already gave them our word and a vote of the council, but it was per their recommendation (for safety reasons).”
Although still against the prior decision to eliminate parking on the east side of the street, Carlson noted he will remain in contact with MDT and the City of Glendive to continue making his concerns known in hopes the decision could change.
He added that he is not entirely against the project, as parts of it will benefit the organization in some ways, including fresh sidewalks that are safer for people to frequent.
“I shouldn’t be all negative about this proposal because MDT said they would help us with new sidewalks over there ... I can’t kick about that,” Carlson said.
No action was taken on the issue at this time and the committee advised Carlson continue to have conversations with themselves and MDT.