Kadrmas had a shirt made especially for his walk. Emblazoned with the phrase "Stop Veteran Suicide" on the back and the number 22 — representing the 22 plus veterans per day that commit suicide — on the front, it brings attention to the high rate of veteran suicides nationally.
Walking along busy roadways with a full sized American flag blowing in the breeze, local veteran Shannon Kadrmas caught plenty of attention this week. Along with his flag, he wore a shirt firmly declaring "Stop Veteran Suicide" as he walked to raise money and bring attention to the cause.
Kadrmas is participating in the 50-mile Ruck March Challenge, an event that encourages participants to walk a total of 50 miles in five days or less and raise money for Stop Soldier Suicide, a non-profit, veteran-led organization aimed at helping veterans who are struggling with mental health issues.
May is national Mental Health Awareness Month and, as noted by Kadrmas, about 22 veterans each day commit suicide due to enduring stress from their service. As a veteran himself, Kadrmas said he felt doing the march was the best way he could support a cause he knows far too well.
"I'm a veteran with PTSD, I've been through the PTSD program at Ft. Harrison. Montana is a high-suicide state to start with, the veteran suicide rate is out of control," he said.
Kadrmas himself has had to deal with loss due to the stress of service. Tattooed onto his arm are dog tags with the names of two of his good friends who formed alcohol dependencies following their deployments and eventually lost their lives because of it. He has also worked with veterans grappling with PTSD and other disabilities through job service and leads a support group on Mondays at Center Mind Counseling for MakoshikaWellness.
The unfortunate reality that Kadrmas has come to find though, especially after his treatment at Ft. Harrison, is that Eastern Montana does not have a lot to offer in ways of support for veterans dealing with mental health problems.
"In Eastern Montana, we have no support out here. I mean, there's not a lot of resources for veterans in this area," he said.
Sunday was Kadrmas's first day of the challenge, where he aimed to knock out the first 12 miles. Starting at the intersection of Sargent Avenue and Dodge Street, he walked all the way to Highland Park via Highway 16, then on to River Road and eventually circling all the way back to where he started. Setting a fundraising goal of $500, he completely surpassed that, raising a total $855 by Thursday, according to his fundraising page on Facebook.
Ultimately, while his walk is doing good by raising funds for the cause, the takeaway he most wants people to get out of it is just how in need of resources veterans grappling with mental illness are.
"The (Department of Veterans Affairs) isn't always the best in treating people and getting them the help they need. Even the program at Ft. Harrison has a 14% success rate, it's not very high. I know guys who have been through it five or six times. I just want to get the word out and what it means when the statistics say 22 veterans a day commit suicide," he said.
Kadramas planned to finish the last two miles of the march on Friday, May 12, walking 2 miles at 2 p.m. in remembrance of those 22 veterans who die each day by suicide.
Kadrmas's fundraising page can be found online by searching for "Shannon's fundraiser for Stop Soldier Suicide" on Facebook. Additionally, more information about the march and donations to Stop Soldier Suicide can be found at https://stopsoldiersuicide.org.