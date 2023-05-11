Walking along busy roadways with a full sized American flag blowing in the breeze, local veteran Shannon Kadrmas caught plenty of attention this week. Along with his flag, he wore a shirt firmly declaring "Stop Veteran Suicide" as he walked to raise money and bring attention to the cause.

Kadrmas is participating in the 50-mile Ruck March Challenge, an event that encourages participants to walk a total of 50 miles in five days or less and raise money for Stop Soldier Suicide, a non-profit, veteran-led organization aimed at helping veterans who are struggling with mental health issues.

Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.