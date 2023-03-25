Local veteran Henry Inabnett and his wife Pat Lovaas traveled with a group of Vietnam veterans on a trip back to Vietnam this winter. Henry served with the Navy during the Vietnam War, spending two years stationed in the country. For many in the group, it was the first time they had returned to the country since the end of their deployment over 50 years ago.
The Cu Chi tunnels were a new location for the Vietnam veterans, as they were hostile territory for American soldiers during the war. The Viet Cong used the tunnels as a hiding spot and base and they have been preserved as a historical location. This model shows the tunnels’ structure.
Local veteran Henry Inabnett and his wife Pat Lovaas traveled with a group of Vietnam veterans on a trip back to Vietnam this winter. Henry served with the Navy during the Vietnam War, spending two years stationed in the country. For many in the group, it was the first time they had returned to the country since the end of their deployment over 50 years ago.
Photo courtesy of Henry Inabnett
The Cu Chi tunnels were a new location for the Vietnam veterans, as they were hostile territory for American soldiers during the war. The Viet Cong used the tunnels as a hiding spot and base and they have been preserved as a historical location. This model shows the tunnels’ structure.
Cat Lo, where Inabnett was stationed during his time in Vietnam, has completely changed since the 1960. These days, it is a sprawling and thriving modern city.
The Cu Chi tunnels were actually quite developed and included several utilities, such as this well that provided drinking water.
March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and though it may seem like a lifetime ago for many people today, there are still those around who experienced the war first-hand. One such person, local veteran Henry Inabnett, remembers plenty of his time in Vietnam even after all these years and returned to the country at the end of 2022.
Inabnett served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969, working as a speed boat patrolman, a radarman specifically, around the area of Cat Lo in the southern portion of Vietnam. He returned to the country with a group of fellow speed boat operators. The group initially planned to make the journey in 2020, but were delayed a few years due to the onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic and related restrictions in international travel.
Leaving the country as a soldier and then returning as a tourist over 50 years later in December 2022, Inabnett noted a lot about the country has changed, though many aspects have also stayed the same. Like most members of the group, it was Inabnett’s first time revisiting the country since leaving. Only one member of the group has revisited the country since, but even that was 20 years ago.
Inabnett said he primarily visited the areas he and the other veterans served, giving them a look at just how advanced everything has become. The area they knew before is essentially gone, replaced with a thriving, modern city. One example he noted was Vung Tàu, a city near Cat Lo, has grown significantly. These days, there is no longer any open space between downtown Vung Tàu and Cat Lo like there was in the 1960s. The city now sprawls between both locations.
“It was real interesting going back to a place we not only served, but did patrols in,” Inabnett said. “The country was nothing like it was before, it was completely modernized. Tall skyscrapers in Saigon, and even compared to Saigon, Vung Tàu was the cleanest city we went to.”
A particular change that stuck out to Inabnett was the large bridges built over several rivers in the country. Many of the rivers they visited were rivers they patrolled in their speed boats during the war, so seeing the massive crossings that have been built since their service in the country was the clearest sign of modernization over time.
The veterans were also able to see plenty of the same things they saw during the war. When they visited the southern portion of the country, they revisited their old patrol routes and the rivers they knew. The hotel where they previously stayed is still operating, so they stayed there again.
The veterans and their travel companions also saw some of the things that were there during the war but that they had never seen before, like the infrastructure built by Vietnamese soldiers. One of the group’s stops was the Cu Chi Tunnels, a massive network of underground tunnels that served as the Viet Cong’s base during the Tet Offensive in 1968.
Inabnett said he was impressed with how sophisticated the tunnels were. Not only did they serve as travel routes and hiding places for Viet Cong soldiers, they also included office spaces, medical facilities, fresh water wells, access to the Saigon River and other utilities.
“This was an area that was dedicated to showing off what they had done. We were able to go into a tunnel, they showed us how they ambushed the Americans, and they showed us all kinds of things there,” he said. “They had operating rooms and administrative office, all of that underground.”
One of the biggest changes, however, was the country’s citizens, Inabnett said. The most obvious change is that there are a lot more people in the country than there were during the war. Inabnett also noted that, by and large, the people of Vietnam have moved past the war and didn’t harbor any bad feelings for the Americans that were once stationed there. In fact, they were quite welcoming.
“It was good to see that the Vietnamese had moved on from the war. We saw no animosity from any of the people,” he said.
Following his return home, Inabnett wrote about the entire experience of revisiting Vietnam in an article for a newsletter that was sent out to the veterans groups he is a part of. Titled “Our Journey Forward,” the article summarizes the trip, as well as provides more information on Inabnett and the other veterans who participated, sharing more in depth thoughts on how Vietnam has changed since the war.
He ends that article by summarizing the biggest take away he had from the trip: “I think we learned that some memories are best left behind. Yes, we will always be what we are and what we went through. You do not have to forget where you came from, but you must also move forward without looking over your shoulder at the past,” he wrote.
Inabnett will be giving a special presentation of his trip during an event celebrating Vietnam War Veterans Memorial Day hosted by the local Vietnam Veterans Association at the VFW on March 29 at 5 p.m.