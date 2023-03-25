March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and though it may seem like a lifetime ago for many people today, there are still those around who experienced the war first-hand. One such person, local veteran Henry Inabnett, remembers plenty of his time in Vietnam even after all these years and returned to the country at the end of 2022.

Inabnett served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969, working as a speed boat patrolman, a radarman specifically, around the area of Cat Lo in the southern portion of Vietnam. He returned to the country with a group of fellow speed boat operators. The group initially planned to make the journey in 2020, but were delayed a few years due to the onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic and related restrictions in international travel.

