Hollecker Lake is a popular spot in the hot summer months, as it offers plenty of recreation opportunities from fishing to swimming to laying in the sun. It is managed by the Glendive chapter of Walleyes Unlimited, which hopes to complete several projects this summer using a grant from FWP.
The Glendive chapter of Walleyes Unlimited was recently awarded over $22,000 in grant funds to address maintenance needs at Hollecker Lake. The money will go towards a number of projects at the location, some of which may require patrons of the lake to endure short disruptions to their summer-time fun.
The announcement was made by the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks on March 1 that the Glendive Walleyes Unlimited chapter was awarded $22,445 from its Community Pond Grant Program. The program funds projects totaling $100,000 per year with individual grant awards ranging from $1,000 to $40,000.
Grants through the Community Pond Grant Program are available to any government or non-profit entity that maintains a pond or access to a pond for the public’s benefit. According to Brian McDanold, local chapter president for GWU, the application for the grant was submitted in January.
The grant also has a 30% match requirement, about $6,733 in this case, which GWU will be covering.
According to GWU’s grant application, the grant will be used to repair and maintain structures and fishing access points at Hollecker.
“This project is expected to ensure public access and angling opportunities are continued at this important community fishery,” FWP said in a statement.
McDanold noted that many of the repairs this grant will cover will be smaller projects that will likely be ongoing. Though he hopes most projects will be able to be finished this year, things like upkeep on the paint for the handicap fishing access area, vegetation control and community cleanup days could continue into next year.
The larger projects, however, are the ones he feels can be completed this summer. Chief among those projects is the road. McDanold explained that the current plan is to completely refresh the access road that wraps around the lake, laying down a new road base and regrading and repacking the whole path.
This will also likely result in some temporary closures to the lake, McDanold noted, though he said that the goal for GWU is to disrupt public access to the area as little as possible.
“Our intent is to minimize disruptions to access. We may have to close off parts of the road that we’re working on or we may have to close so we can move trucks in and out, but we’re hoping we don’t have to disrupt anyone too much,” McDanold said.
Other projects that are expected to be finished this year include repairs to the pier and the southwest fishing access spot.
The last time a major maintenance project was done at Hollecker was in 2020. That project was done by Walleyes Unlimited in partnership with local business owner Angie Hagen, who raised the funds to established the beach area.
As part of that project, the entire lake was drained and spots at both the east and west ends were dug out to create new fishing access opportunities and an irrigation system was added to minimize winter kill rates for the fish living in the lake.
Overall, McDanold said he is grateful that a grant like this was available, as it will help keep Hollecker a place for everyone to enjoy.