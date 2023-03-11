Hollecker Beach

Hollecker Lake is a popular spot in the hot summer months, as it offers plenty of recreation opportunities from fishing to swimming to laying in the sun. It is managed by the Glendive chapter of Walleyes Unlimited, which hopes to complete several projects this summer using a grant from FWP.

 Ranger-Review file photo

The Glendive chapter of Walleyes Unlimited was recently awarded over $22,000 in grant funds to address maintenance needs at Hollecker Lake. The money will go towards a number of projects at the location, some of which may require patrons of the lake to endure short disruptions to their summer-time fun.

The announcement was made by the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks on March 1 that the Glendive Walleyes Unlimited chapter was awarded $22,445 from its Community Pond Grant Program. The program funds projects totaling $100,000 per year with individual grant awards ranging from $1,000 to $40,000.

Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.