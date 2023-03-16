Glendive resident Amanda Walton was found guilty of multiple crimes against children, most sexual in nature, in District Court on Thursday. The verdict ends a trial that began on March 13, with the jury taking approximately two hours to reach its decision.

Walton was found guilty of one count of sexual abuse of children by accountability, a felony; one count incest by accountability, a felony; one count incest, a felony; one count endangering the welfare of children, a felony; and found not guilty of one count tampering with physical evidence, a misdemeanor.

Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.