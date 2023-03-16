Glendive resident Amanda Walton was found guilty of multiple crimes against children, most sexual in nature, in District Court on Thursday. The verdict ends a trial that began on March 13, with the jury taking approximately two hours to reach its decision.
Walton was found guilty of one count of sexual abuse of children by accountability, a felony; one count incest by accountability, a felony; one count incest, a felony; one count endangering the welfare of children, a felony; and found not guilty of one count tampering with physical evidence, a misdemeanor.
The final days of testimony in the trial were spent with the jury hearing from Walton herself, as the state entered into evidence two interviews between Walton and Glendive Police Department Officer Tessa Hopper and Department of Criminal Investigations Agent Brad Tucker.
Also taking the stand on Wednesday was Monte Walton, Amanda Walton's husband, who has also been charged with multiple sex crimes against children. He took the stand against advice from his attorney and the court. His trial is scheduled to begin May 30.
Two of the Waltons' children, alleged victims in the case, were also called to testify by the state, providing testimony on the actions of their parents and the abuse they endured.
The charges against both of the Waltons stem from an incident on or about June 24, 2022 when the Glendive Police Department was alerted to inappropriate text messages between Monte and a 10-year-old girl. The police were alerted of this action by Jessica Green, a friend of the Waltons, who also testified during the trial as a witness for the prosecution.
Following Green's complaint, police officers went to the Waltons' residence on the morning of June 26 with a search warrant and an arrest warrant for Monte. At the residence, they found the Waltons, Green, another adult and the Waltons' three children who were living with them. They have a fourth child who was not living with them at the time. During the search of the residence, officers found evidence of recent illegal drug use. Through the following investigation, they would discover that the defendants and the other adults in the residence engaged in methamphetamine use and sexual activity the night prior to the search.
Also discovered through the investigation was the alleged possession of child pornography by Monte and the sexual abuse of at least two of the Walton children by both Monte and the defendant when the children were younger.
Walton's defense in the trial was that she is the victim of domestic abuse at the hands of Monte, who manipulated her into participating in the abuse. In his arguments, defense attorney Layne Schevek pointed to testimony from the Walton children who also described Monte as as an abusive manipulator who would employ violence against those who tried to stand up to him.
"That's what Monte does. He's a manipulator, he blackmails people," Schevek said.
However, the prosecution laid out the argument that Walton was a willing participant in the abuse, even enacting her own abuse separate from Monte on at least two occasions, according to the testimony from the children, and employed her own trauma as a way to avoid taking responsibility for the trauma she inflicted on her children.
"The defendant is a walking contradiction. Either she contradicted her own statements or every single witness that got up on the stand," Dawson County Attorney Brett Irigoin said.
Waltons testimony
While on the stand, Amanda Walton denied allegations she abused her children and testified that Monte controlled her actions through the use of drugs and violence. She described instances over the years where she believed that Monte possessed child pornography or assaulted their kids or herself, but was told by Monte that she was delusional and that no one would believe her.
She testified that any time she threatened to call the police, Monte stopped her or threaten her by saying she would get in trouble as well because she had been involved. She also said she either did not recall being present during the specific abuse allegation her children testified to having to endure or had been drugged by Monte and forced to participate.
During cross examination, Irigoin pointed out that Walton's statements directly contradicted statements from other witnesses and even statements she made in interviews with Hopper and Tucker, including facts such as when she found out Monte possessed child pornography.
Another contradiction Irigoin pointed out was Walton's willingness to get the police involved. When questioned about why she never contacted the police to report Monte, Amanda Walton claimed she was either scared, Monte stopped her from calling or she didn't believe the police would help, claiming to base that belief on past experiences. Even when the GPD arrests Monte on June 26, she still didn't say anything about the abuse. Irigoin pointed out she didn't hesitate to tell police everything until she was arrested.
Monte took the stand on Wednesday afternoon as a witness for the defense, despite advice from his own attorney and the court that taking the stand would be a "very poor choice" for his own case. He said he "felt it was right" to testify in his wife's defense.
Under questioning from Schevek, Monte either denied or pleaded the fifth on the questions regarding the abuse of the children. He did admit to being violent towards Walton, including physically assaulting her on multiple occasions, as well as admitting to the two of them using illegal drugs together on multiple occasions. He admitted to giving Amanda Walton drugs without her knowledge at one point while the couple was living in Colorado.
Irigoin challenged Monte's credibility though, asking Monte if he contacted an associate saying he would say whatever he had to so that he would take the brunt of the charges if it meant Amanda Walton would get off easier. Monte denied contacting anyone but Irigoin then played a recorded phone call Monte placed from the Dawson County Correctional Facility to his associate. In the call, Monte said he would "be happy to take every single charge that is out there if it would mean (Amanda's) freedom."
The verdict
Ultimately, the jury convicted Walton on the charge of sexual abuse of children by accountability due to her knowing Monte possessed child pornography and not reporting it to law enforcement; she was convicted on the charge of incest by accountability for not stopping or reporting the abuse of one of her children; she was convicted of incest for being the sole abuser against one of her children, based on testimony from the victim; and she was convicted of endangering the welfare of children as a result of using methamphetamine while her children were in the home.
For the misdemeanor charge of tampering with physical evidence, Walton received that charge as police could not find Monte's cell phone when they conducted the initial search, believing Walton hid it from them. In her testimony, Green said she saw Walton with the phone, keeping it away from police.
Throughout the trial, the defense cast doubt on this by pointing out that Green also had opportunity to hide the phone. Police later found the phone in a drawer on the lower level of the home.
Walton's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 27 at 1:30 p.m.