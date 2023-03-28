Shailo

Shailo Rae gets ready for her appearance on the set of Supercell, a recently released movie in which she was a featured extra.

 Photo courtesy of Shailo Rae

Though the part was small, it was no less exciting for Shailo Rae when she was told she got a part in a movie in 2021. After sending in her audition tape and waiting with baited breath, she finally got the call that May that she would be a featured extra in a film called “Supercell,” a movie about a young man that follows in his father’s footsteps as a storm chaser.

Of course, being on the set is one thing, actually making it into the movie is another. That is why excitement ran through Rae and her friends and family when the trailer finally dropped earlier this year and it was confirmed that Rae had made it in.

Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.