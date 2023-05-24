HELENA – The Montana District Export Council (DEC) announced today it is awarding the 2022 Montana Exporter of the Year award to SRS Crisafulli of Glendive.
Located on the plains of eastern Montana in Glendive, SRS Crisafulli, Inc. (SRSC) has solved water challenges in a wide range of applications. SRSC manufacturers manned and unmanned dredges, hundreds of varieties of pumps, custom fabricated products, and replacement parts. SRSC’s talented team of 30 includes technical salespeople, engineers, draftsman, manufacturing technicians, welders, machinists, and administrative support. The team builds custom and standard products, assembling, welding, molding, cutting, and machining aluminum and steel to exact customer specifications. SRSC is ISO-9001 certified.
Crisafulli products transfer water and remove settled solids from ponds, lagoons, lakes, marinas, and rivers. Since the 1960’s, agricultural producers, municipalities, manufacturers, mining operators, river keepers, environmental engineers and entrepreneurs have utilized Crisafulli pumping solutions to solve for irrigation, flooding, sedimentation, water borne wastes and waste recovery.
In 2022, exports topped $1.5 million. Recently, export sales have been from Canada, Sweden, Argentina, Guatemala, Morocco, Suriname, Guinea, France, Morocco, and Vietnam.
Thank you for the opportunity to celebrate the success of our team in delivering export sales.
We are thankful for the knowledgeable Montana resources who have guided us wisely in working with accounts around the globe.
We are grateful to our energetic installation teams who enjoy travel and discovery, and of course, the customers who chose to work with us. Laura Fleming, President of SRSC. For more information about the Montana DEC Exporter of the Year award, click here.
