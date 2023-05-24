Crisafulli Rotomite 6000CD

HELENA – The Montana District Export Council (DEC) announced today it is awarding the 2022 Montana Exporter of the Year award to SRS Crisafulli of Glendive.

Located on the plains of eastern Montana in Glendive, SRS Crisafulli, Inc. (SRSC) has solved water challenges in a wide range of applications. SRSC manufacturers manned and unmanned dredges, hundreds of varieties of pumps, custom fabricated products, and replacement parts. SRSC’s talented team of 30 includes technical salespeople, engineers, draftsman, manufacturing technicians, welders, machinists, and administrative support. The team builds custom and standard products, assembling, welding, molding, cutting, and machining aluminum and steel to exact customer specifications. SRSC is ISO-9001 certified.

