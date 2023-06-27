Gov. Greg Gianforte was in Glendive on Monday as he continues his third annual 56-county tour in an effort to connect with the citizens of the state. The Montana governor made a few different stops while in town, starting at the Dawson County Law Enforcement Center for a visit with the Sheriff's Office and Police Department, then on to the VFW where he met with local veterans and finally a town hall meeting at the EPEC where he took questions from a large crowd of area residents.

One of the most notable moments of the visit was the stop at the VFW where he honored local veteran Doug Byron for his long career of service both to the nation and his community. Byron was chosen as the recipient of the 2022 Montana Governor's Veterans Commendation.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.