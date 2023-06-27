Gov. Greg Gianforte offers an overview of accomplishments of the 2023 Legislature at the beginning of the town hall meeting held at the EPEC on Monday. See more photos of Gianforte’s visit at rangerreview.com.
Gov. Greg Gianforte presents Doug Byron with a ??? as part of the Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation ceremony at the VFW in Glendive.
Glendive Unified School Board Chairman Michael Ziegler asks a questions about state funding available for school infrastructure during the town hall meeting Monday.
Glendive Mayor Teresea Olson talks with Gov. Greg Gianforte prior to the town hall meeting Monday.
Local resident Jim Squires asks a question during the town hall meeting Monday.
Gov. Greg Gianforte talks with local and area government officials.
Gov. Greg Gianforte and local veteran Doug Byron
Gov. Greg Gianforte answers questions during the town hall meeting Monday.
City of Glendive Public Work Director Frank Ceane talks about issues with Penninger Park during the town hall meeting Monday.
Former state senator Ric Holden talks with Sen. Steve Hinebauch.
Gov. Greg Gianforte was in Glendive on Monday as he continues his third annual 56-county tour in an effort to connect with the citizens of the state. The Montana governor made a few different stops while in town, starting at the Dawson County Law Enforcement Center for a visit with the Sheriff's Office and Police Department, then on to the VFW where he met with local veterans and finally a town hall meeting at the EPEC where he took questions from a large crowd of area residents.
One of the most notable moments of the visit was the stop at the VFW where he honored local veteran Doug Byron for his long career of service both to the nation and his community. Byron was chosen as the recipient of the 2022 Montana Governor's Veterans Commendation.