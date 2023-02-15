alert Governor Gianforte To Host Roundtable in Sidney Feb .15 Feb 15, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Governor Greg Gianforte tonight will host a roundtable discussion in Sidney. Last week, American Crystal Sugar Company announced the closure of its Sidney Sugars processing plant in the late spring.Sitting down with local leaders and members of the community, the governor will receive an update on how the community has sprung into action to support those impacted by the plant’s closure.WHAT: Governor Gianforte to host roundtable in SidneyWHEN: TONIGHT– Wednesday, February 15 at 5:30 p.m.WHERE: 2118 West Holly Street, Sidney, MTWHO: Governor Greg Gianforte Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sidney Sugars Gov. Greg Gianforte Gianforte American Crystal Sugar Company Sugar Beets Beet Harvest Agriculture Industry Business Manufacturing Business And Commercial Law Trending now Two South Dakota men charged in connection to death of Fallon resident Glendive City Council requests update on dept. head's intent to file claims Glendive Unified School Board discusses how to proceed with high school bond Glendive man completes his goal of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro Dawson County High School will likely not have drivers ed this spring Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form