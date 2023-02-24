Gianforte

Gov. Greg Gianforte

In a press conference at the State Capitol Thursday, Governor Greg Gianforte highlighted successes over his first two years in office to better steward and increase public access to public lands.

“In just two years, we’ve increased Montanans’ access to 10s of thousands of acres of public lands, including over 100,000 acres in the Big Snowies alone,” Gianforte said. “As we increase access to our public lands, we’re also committed to being better stewards of them, making forest management a top priority for our administration.”