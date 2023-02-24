In a press conference at the State Capitol Thursday, Governor Greg Gianforte highlighted successes over his first two years in office to better steward and increase public access to public lands.
“In just two years, we’ve increased Montanans’ access to 10s of thousands of acres of public lands, including over 100,000 acres in the Big Snowies alone,” Gianforte said. “As we increase access to our public lands, we’re also committed to being better stewards of them, making forest management a top priority for our administration.”
During his remarks, the governor announced Montana exceeded its forest management goals for the second year in a row, treating 31,000 forested acres in 2022. In his first two years in office, the state treated approximately 56,000 forested acres. In contrast, the state treated approximately 11,000 acres in 2020.
In his Budget for Montana Families, the governor invests $10 million per year to further increase the state’s pace and scale of active forest management.
The governor also highlighted public lands successes from his first two years, which include expanding Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area, identifying access deserts on every navigable river in Montana, as well as creating Bad Rock Canyon WMA, Somers Beach State Park, and the Big Snowy Mountains WMA.
“We’ve been able to chalk up so many wins, because our mission is clear: keep public lands in public hands, increase access to our public lands, and listen to the voices of local communities,” the governor said. “I think most Montanans share that mission. We stand together to protect our public lands for future generations, and diverse groups are coming together like never before around this common mission.”
Gianforte specifically praised the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association and the Montana Citizens’ Elk Management Coalition, which have worked together with a bipartisan group of legislators to put forward a package of bills for sportsmen, outfitters, and landowners.
The governor highlighted one of those bills, Senate Bill 58, sponsored by Sen. Steve Hinebauch, R-Wibaux, which doubles the cap on payments to landowners who open their land to hunters through FWP’s Block Management program.
“It’s good for hunters, and it’s good for landowners. I urge the legislature to send it to my desk,” Gianforte said.
He also highlighted the benefits of increased public access on local economies, citing his visit Wednesday to Sugar Loaf Lodge and Cabins near Mount Haggin WMA.
“Community leaders and economic development experts across Montana agree: Greater public access is good for our growing economy,” Gianforte said.