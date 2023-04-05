The Glendive Police Department will gain another staff member soon after Chief of Police Jeremy Swisher announced he will hire a familiar face to the assistant chief of police position.
Swisher broke news to the public and Glendive City Council in its meeting on Tuesday.
As the council finished up its “new business” portion of the agenda, Swisher, who joined the meeting virtually as he was attending a training in Helena, announced that he will offer the assistant chief of police position to current Dawson County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Katie Mills.
“I was very excited about this and wanted to be able to make this announcement myself,” Swisher said.
Mills was selected by Swisher and an interview panel with final approval from Mayor Teresea Olson.
“We interviewed three very quality candidates (and) were real excited about the candidates that we received and the interviews that we conducted,” Swisher said.
In an interview following the meeting, Swisher explained the decision to hire Mills was “easy” for him.
“Katie has over 25 years of law enforcement experience, she’s already familiar with the way the GPD runs, she has already been doing basically the same job with DCSO for the last several years, she has significant knowledge of the community, which, (myself) being from out of state, I greatly appreciate, and her leadership philosophies are in line perfectly with my own,” he said.
When asked about how this new hire would impact the partnership between agencies, Swisher noted that the GPD hiring Mills as the assistant chief was ultimately supported by Dawson County Sheriff Ross Canen.
“This move was thoroughly discussed with Sheriff Canen and he is completely supportive of Katie’s decision,” Swisher said. “The relationship between GPD and DCSO will always be a good one and I think I can safely say neither of us would do anything to jeopardize that.”
“I feel the timing is perfect for me to go over to the GPD,” Mills said in an interview Wednesday. “The sheriff’s office — from corrections staff to deputies — is very strong and competent. I feel I have a lot to give to the GPD, and Chief Swisher and I will make a great team.”
Hiring Mills will bring the GPD staff up to a total of six full-time equivalents, not including the contracted DCSO deputies or dispatch communications officers, he added.
“I’m grateful for this opportunity to work for the Glendive Police Department (and) I want to thank Sheriff Ross Canen for allowing me the honor to work next to him for all these years. I look forward to continuing to serve this community with the Glendive Police Department,” Mills said.
According to Mills, she will start as the assistant chief of police on Wednesday, April 26 and continue to assist the DCSO as needed until June 1.