Merrill Flower Pots

The Greater Glendive Community Foundation is attempting to continue adding flower baskets to light posts along Merrill Avenue after a successful trial run last year.

 Ranger-Review file photo

The first year caring for flowers hanging in baskets along Merrill Avenue in 2022 proved a resounding success for the Greater Glendive Community Foundation; so much so, one organization official presented the city’s Finance, Utilities, Property, Recreation Committee with intentions to add more baskets this summer.

The GGCF raised money last year to purchase flower baskets to hang on light posts — two per post — between South Douglas Street outside of the Eastern Plains Event Center to West Brennan Street.

