The first year caring for flowers hanging in baskets along Merrill Avenue in 2022 proved a resounding success for the Greater Glendive Community Foundation; so much so, one organization official presented the city’s Finance, Utilities, Property, Recreation Committee with intentions to add more baskets this summer.
The GGCF raised money last year to purchase flower baskets to hang on light posts — two per post — between South Douglas Street outside of the Eastern Plains Event Center to West Brennan Street.
The effort was partially funded by a $1,040 grant received by Northwest Farm Credit Services and the baskets were officially hung by the city’s public works department on July 7 of last year.
“It worked out super well,” Iba said, noting there was some concern originally with how much volunteer time and effort it may take to water and maintain the flowers. “It wasn’t near as bad as we thought.”
One factor that made the job a bit more enjoyable, she added, was permission from the Dawson County Commissioners and Fair Board to utilize a John Deere Gator, which they call “Phyllis.”
Because the first year went better than expected, Iba hopes the GGCF can raise more funds in order to extend flower pots on light posts farther along Merrill Avenue just beyond Dawson County High School; near Cody Sevier’s Edward Jones office.
“Our goal is, if we can raise the money, to extend that to add eight more street lights,” she said.
Additionally, Iba requested the City of Glendive resubmit the encroachment permit application to the Montana Department of Transportation in order to legally install the additional flower baskets on light posts along Merrill Avenue, a state-owned roadway.
“We did try to fill out the form on our behalf and (MDT) said, ‘No, because you don’t own the street lights, you can’t be the one asking for permission,’” Iba said.
At this time, the GGCF hopes to have the new baskets installed and flowers ready to display by May 29, Memorial Day, and keep them up through summer until the week following the annual Junkapalooza event in October.
The committee will recommend approval of the additional baskets and agreement to submit this year’s encroachment permit to MDT.
In other business before the committee:
• Director of Operations Kitty Schmid proposed a reorganized budget layout that would better distinguish where the money of the people of Glendive is getting spent, making it easier for everyone to review.
• Schmid requested a budget transfer in the amount of $30,808.91 in order to pay for contract services from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office between Dec. 16 of last year and Jan. 12, a four week period.
• Chief of Police Jeremy Swisher recommended the City of Glendive begin researching options to establish a secure email server for employees at the Glendive Police Department. He noted they are currently using private emails to conduct official business, which he noted is not best practice.
• Mayor Teresea Olson provided a brief update about conversations with BNSF to either purchase or lease land along Clough Street abutting the Yellowstone River.