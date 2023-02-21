In a special meeting on Monday, the Glendive Unified School Board unanimously approved its proposal for a high school district bond that will be presented to voters this spring.
The bond amount is higher than was previously anticipated, but is lower than the bond that was presented to voters in 2019, and is about as low as board trustees believe it can be while still adequately addressing serious building concerns.
The bond proposal had to be submitted to the Dawson County Clerk and Recorders office on Tuesday to meet the Feb. 21 deadline in order to be on the May 2 ballot.
According to the estimated costs presented to the board, the bond is valued at $8 million, roughly $15 million less than the 2019 high school district bond. The bond includes funds for replacement of the school's heating system, accommodations for people with disabilities, technology and security upgrades, and numerous critical repairs.
The high school bond is the first of two that the board plans to present to voters. The GUSB has plans to present an elementary bond to voters as well at a later date, possibly this fall, according to Superintendent Stephen Schreibeis. However, school district officials are beginning with the high school bond as the board needs more time to formulate a plan for the elementary bond.
The GUSB has worked to make the bond as low as possible, in an effort to garner support from voters and convince the public that the items in the bond are critically needed to keep the school operational. Rough estimates presented to the board at its regular meeting on Feb. 13 valued the bond at approximately $7 million, but upon accounting for the necessary repairs to the school, the board agreed that it could go no lower than $8 million.
"I think that anything that can be cut out of here, we've already done," Trustee Frank Ceane said.
The big ticket items included in the bond are complete replacement of the the HVAC system, electrical system maintenance and needed repairs to the school's roof. The roof in particular went up significantly from the estimated amount as Glendive Public Schools Facilities Director Rhett Coon noted that in the estimate, he was hoping only minor maintenance was needed, but further inspection revealed more serious problems that require a more extensive solution.
The major issue, Coon explained, is that when the roof was last redone, it was done in two phases: the first phase in the 1990s and the second in 2001 with each phase using different materials. While the portion that was done in 2001 is still in decent condition, the other portion is twice past its life expectancy and is suffering integrity issues.
A total of $2.2 million for roof repairs is included in the bond.
"We reduced costs in a couple other areas, but the roof was the bigger increase," Coon explained. "I was hoping we were in good shape with the roof. If you can catch them when they're in really good shape, nothing wrong with them, you can put a coating on them that can extend (their life expectancy) another 15 years, so I was planning on just doing that coating, but we have micro cracks and holes."
The bond proposal includes a budget of $2.25 million for the HVAC system and $1.175 million for the electrical system upgrades, respectively. Coon noted in his report to the board that these amounts are the best estimate that they can currently get as these projects have not been engineered or bid on.
The bond also includes $275,000 budgeted for auditorium seating, which needs to be removed to work on the electrical systems and, due to decades of wear and tear on the seats, will likely not survive being removed. This was a major topic of discussion at the board's Feb. 13 meeting.
The board has placed a significant amount of emphasis on its desire to craft a bond that voters can support, following the failure of school bonds in both 2019 and 2020.
Board members also want to assure voters they have tried addressing the numerous critical issues facing the district's schools without having to turn to the taxpayers for help. According to board chairman Michael Ziegler, the board has exhausted just about every other funding avenue available to them.
"The biggest issue is the funding. We hate to tax anybody, but I think we've beat every bush trying to find alternative funding. The (Keystone XL pipeline) fell through, we've written letters to people, it's just what it is," Ziegler said.
Schreibeis added that the district has applied for every grant they could find that was available to them and is currently going through the application process for a federal facilities grant. They have been told by Sen. Jon Tester's office that they can expect a letter of support if they make it to the second round of the process.
Voters will also vote on building reserve levy increases for the high school and elementary districts. Unlike the bond, which would budget funds for specific projects, the building reserve levies would provide additional funds to the district to address serious maintenance needs that could pop up at any time.
Ziegler described the bond and levies as "symbiotic," noting that the district needs both to pass to be able to fully address its building concerns.
The amount being requested for each of the building reserve levies is $400,000 per year for the next five years. Without these levies, Schreibeis said that the district will not be able to address critical maintenance issues in the district's buildings.
"The reserves are vital. Honestly, if those reserves don't pass, I don't know what the heck we're going to do," Schreibeis said. 'We're kind of in the dire straights of where we're at in all of our buildings."
The motion to accept the proposed bond and levies was made by Ceane and seconded by Trustee Beau Gibbs. All members of the board voted in favor of the proposal.
As for the elementary bond, district officials are waiting for an assessment of Jefferson Elementary School. Once that assessment is complete, the board will have a better understanding of the specific issues that are affecting the school and if the building can be saved or if it will need to be torn down.
"To keep Jefferson is going to have a price tag, or to not keep Jefferson is going to have a price tag. Either way, you're going to have to put money into it," Coon said.
He added that the assessment should be finished and more information should be available in the next few weeks. Schreibeis said he expects the earliest the district could have a bond proposal would be this fall.