DCHS

The GUSB will put a $8 mill high school bond before voters in May. The bond is intended to cover replacement of the school’s heating system, accommodations for people with disabilities, technology and security upgrades, and numerous critical repairs.

 Google Earth image

In a special meeting on Monday, the Glendive Unified School Board unanimously approved its proposal for a high school district bond that will be presented to voters this spring.

The bond amount is higher than was previously anticipated, but is lower than the bond that was presented to voters in 2019, and is about as low as board trustees believe it can be while still adequately addressing serious building concerns.

Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.