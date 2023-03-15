Cats at Happy Tails recently contracted either Feline Infectious Peritonitis or panleukopenia, leading the Kollings, owners of the cat rescue, to dispose of a vast majority of their supplies such as cat trees, blankets, bedding and toys. A total of five cats succumbed to FIP or other complications.
Operations at local cat rescue Happy Tails are currently on pause after possible outbreaks of Feline Infections Peritonitis and panleukopenia were discovered.
On Saturday, March 4, Happy Tails publicly announced a temporary shutdown of the rescue due to the discovery of possible FIP and panleukopenia outbreaks, which ultimately led to four cat deaths and one euthanization.
FIP is often caused by particular strains of a virus known as feline coronavirus, whereas panleukopenia is extremely contagious and caused by the feline parvovirus. According to Happy Tails owner Robin Kolling, some of the cats within the rescue started showing symptoms of the viruses a couple of months ago.
“We’ve been having some sick cats that have passed away (and) the local vet hasn’t given us a definite answer as to why,” she said, noting confirmation of two cases of FIP are still pending official lab results.
Although FIP is considered a more severe strain of coronavirus in cats, Kolling noted it is not the same thing as COVID-19 and therefore is not contagious for humans.
“Coronavirus has been around for a long time,” she said, adding cattle and other animals also contract similar viruses. “They get vaccinated for that, but for (FIP), there is not a vaccine for it because most strains of coronavirus are not bad for the cat.”
Kolling noted she is not a veterinarian, however she is recalling information she learned from those at the Dawson County Veterinarian Clinic.
“I feel like I am trying to be a vet by (sharing) all of this medical stuff, but we have learned quite a bit from doing all of this stuff and this is what our vets have been kind of telling us,” she noted.
As for the panleukopenia outbreak, the remaining cats at Happy Tails are currently quarantined in separate cages while two kittens battle the virus.
There are a total of eight cats currently under Happy Tails’ care, Kolling noted, including the two infected kittens, one cat with a foster owner and five cats at the rescue.
Although illness is no longer considered a major threat to the rest of the cats at Happy Tails, Kolling added they threw everything in the rescue away due to the possibility of future viral infections caused by fomites.
A fomite is defined as “inanimate objects that can carry and spread disease and infectious agents.”
“The rescue looks a little sad right now because it’s completely empty,” Kolling said.
She said they will spend the next six weeks, at least, cleaning and sanitizing the rescue, as well as making efforts to purchase new supplies to make the facility operational once again. The viruses have potential to make a comeback if they do not clean and sanitize the facility properly, she said.
“Panleukopenia can hang on for a long time; up to a year if you don’t clean properly,” Kolling noted.
One way Happy Tails will ensure they are able to better prevent future viruses from infecting the cats within the rescue is by obtaining wooden cat trees, as opposed to full-carpeted or fabric ones.
“We’re going to purchase wood cat trees that are more sanitize-friendly,” Kolling said. “We can clean them easier.”
Happy Tails will host a paint-and-sip fundraiser on Saturday, March 25 at the Oasis in an effort to raise funds to purchase the wooden cat trees, blankets and other bedding for the cats still in the rescue.
Kolling added they are also focused on extra cleaning efforts in an attempt to get back to business as usual as soon as possible.
“We don’t want to have to do this all over again,” Kolling said.