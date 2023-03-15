Happy Tails Empty

Cats at Happy Tails recently contracted either Feline Infectious Peritonitis or panleukopenia, leading the Kollings, owners of the cat rescue, to dispose of a vast majority of their supplies such as cat trees, blankets, bedding and toys. A total of five cats succumbed to FIP or other complications.

Operations at local cat rescue Happy Tails are currently on pause after possible outbreaks of Feline Infections Peritonitis and panleukopenia were discovered.

On Saturday, March 4, Happy Tails publicly announced a temporary shutdown of the rescue due to the discovery of possible FIP and panleukopenia outbreaks, which ultimately led to four cat deaths and one euthanization.

