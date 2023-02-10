The Montana House advanced a bill Wednesday that seeks to open up public school employees to prosecution if they show or provide children with materials deemed to be obscene.

House Bill 234, sponsored by Lindsay Republican Bob Phalen, passed its second reading in a 55-45 vote, with 13 Republicans voting against it along with all Democrats. It is scheduled for its final House reading Thursday.

Blair Miller is a reporter based in Helena who primarily covers government, climate and courts. He’s been a journalist for more than 12 years, previously based in Denver, Albuquerque and mid-Missouri.