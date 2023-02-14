The preliminary architectural report on the Jordan Inn is officially complete and ready for public viewing following its publication last week.
The complete Jordan PAR was published on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and is currently available to the public at www.rangerreview.com as an attachment to this story.
SDI Architects + Design out of Miles City finished its 586-page report of their study on the Jordan Inn, which thoroughly addresses the current state of the Jordan Inn, provides three explored solutions for the building including the firm’s selection of the preferred solution and more.
Brandon Janshen, the principal architect for the project, was pleased to see how much different members of the community participated in the three public meetings that were held throughout the PAR process.
“We were pretty excited about the community’s engagement and the interest in the project,” he said.
However, the results of the final report ultimately show the three potential solutions are not financially feasible.
“I think we’re all a little bummed at how the cookie crumbled,” Janshen said. “We’re not excited about these costs we’re seeing.”
Per the report, a complete remodel of the current building is estimated to cost about $24.5 million; $21.3 million for a demolish and rebuild to a similar footprint; and about $5 million just to demolish the building.
Despite the extreme costs to remediate the dilapidated Jordan Inn, Janshen hopes the complete PAR prompts further conversations between the owners of the building and public entities about how to get the job done.
“This is just kind of one step in the process,” he said.